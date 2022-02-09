YOUNGSVILLE — The Southside Sharks knew if they were going to upset the No. 1-seeded Catholic High of Baton Rouge, they would need to play at a high level.
And while Sharks coach Josh Saboe left the field feeling his team did all they could, it proved to not be enough as the Bears defeated Southside 3-1 in the Division I quarterfinals Wednesday.
“Things could always be better,” Saboe said. “But I feel like our boys played with as much as they could. They left it all out there.”
The Bears, who improved to 19-1-3 with win, extended their winning streak to eight matches and have now won 10 of their past 11 games.
“We’re excited to win this game and be playing in the semifinals,” Bears coach J.B. Brunet said. “I thought we played well and did a good job of dictating the tempo.”
Catholic, which has scored 36 goals in its past eight matches, received goals from junior Nathan Ogra and seniors Buster Couhig and Kade Breaux en route to eliminating the Sharks.
“We have so much respect for every team that we play,” Brunet said. “Southside is a difficult opponent, which is well-coached. We knew it would be a tough game. It’s a good win for us.”
It was the second meeting between the two schools this year and the Bears won both by the same score. The Sharks, who played without key attacker Mason Suter, were the first team to score against the Bears since Jan. 8.
Before the Sharks’ Peyton Foreman scored a goal, the Bears had held its previous seven opponent scoreless.
“Sometimes you get the lucky bounces and sometimes it goes the other way,” Saboe said. “I thought we had some pretty good looks at the goal and there were one or two really good chances we had to change the momentum.”
Not having Suter, who was forced to miss the game because of LHSAA rules, Saboe said, was hard to overcome for the Sharks.
“Mason having to sit hurt us tremendously,” Saboe said. “He’s our leading goal scorer and I felt he was gaining confidence and really starting to come into his own. He’s one of our premier attackers and I’m not saying we would have won or loss with him, but it definitely hurt not having him.”
Southside, whose season ends with an overall record of 17-12-1, had hoped to extend the year beyond the quarterfinals.
“We’re all disappointed with where we finished,” Saboe said. “The boys had higher expectations. I told the boys after the game, anytime you can leave something better than you found it, I see it as progression.”