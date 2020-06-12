Lafayette QB Walker Howard, the No. 3-ranked pro-style passer in the country for 2022, announced his commitment Friday to play for LSU. Howard made the announcement in a video he released about 11 a.m.

In January, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder rising junior at St. Thomas More outperformed many of the nation's best quarterbacks in the San Antonio combine. He was named the first-team all-combine quarterback by 247Sports, which noted his consistency and smooth, accurate passing.

In addition to the offer from LSU, Howard received offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Nebraska and UL.

All this, despite never having started a varsity game. Howard played the past two years behind Caleb Holstein, STM's record-setting quarterback who will continue his career at Harvard.

Hold That Tiger! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) June 12, 2020

Howard's father, Jamie, was also a quarterback at STM and LSU. His mom, Kathryn died of cancer in 2018.

In April, father and son announced they had both tested positive for coronavirus and were recovering.