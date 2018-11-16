Friday night at Pan American Stadium, Warren Easton showed it's the No. 2 seed in the LHSAA Class 4A playoff bracket.
The Eagles dominated No. 16 Breaux Bridge in a 45-0 win, posting their second straight shutout en route to the third round of the 4A nonselect playoffs.
Warren Easton's biggest play might have come in the first quarter. With just under a minute remaining and fresh off a turnover on offense, Chester Kimbrough cut in front of a Tigers receiver and returned it 66 yards for the score, extending the Eagles' lead to 15-0.
“The No. 2 receiver went out, and I saw the quarterback stare him down; I jumped it and I just took it all the way," Kimbrough said. "It felt good, because I rarely get tested, so for me taking that back, it put a statement behind that. The offense came out firing, but we just had to score some on defense as well."
Coach Jerry Phillips said he likes how his team is coming together.
“We’re clicking at the right time," he said. "My offense is scoring. My defense is scoring. My special teams scored. I think we started off slow, but the interception by Kimbrough really turned the tide for us, so we just kept rolling from there."
After Kimbrough's interception return, the Eagles poured in on, going up 33-0 by the break.
Ashaad Clayton rushed for two touchdowns in the first half after losing a fumble early.
“He’s running real hard," Phillips said. "He was upset that he fumbled the ball. I don’t think he’s ever fumbled the football, so he was upset about that, but that happens; it’s football. He came back after that and was running even harder, so he played good, he’s going to be OK."
The defense, meanwhile, put on a clinic, holding Breaux Bridge to 82 yards.
“All of them want to be the best person on defense, which is good for the team, because everybody is looking to make a play — but they’re all doing what they’re coached to do in the defense," Phillips said. "Everybody wants to wear the 'turnover chain' and make the big play, but they’re playing lights-out."
Clayton credited the defense for continually getting the offense the ball.
“They’ve been playing Warren Easton football all year. Our defense is just elite,” Clayton said.
Kimbrough also praised his defensive front for playing downhill and in the offense’s backfield, getting two sacks and multiple tackles for losses.
“They’re just getting pressure, and it makes the back end so much easier," he said.
Despite the shutout, Phillips said wasn't pleased that his team committed 10 penalties, something it needs to correct.
On the other side of the field, Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said his team fought back despite being down early and also credited for his seniors’ resilience after a midseason coaching change.
"It means a lot because, you know, I took over late and that’s not what they wanted for their senior year. They had a coach," Pourciau said. "To handle that situation and to go 8-4 when we we’ve been 5-5, it means a lot to me. That group of seniors, they’re a good group of kids, we’re going to miss them.”