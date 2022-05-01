For the seventh straight year, Louisiana’s best high school golfers will converge on Acadiana Monday and Tuesday as the area hosts the 2022 Oschner Health LHSAA state boys and girls golf championships.
Championship play begins Monday with the first of two 18-hole rounds, with approximately 250 boys and girls qualifiers from last week’s regional competitions taking part in six divisions determined by enrollment.
Boys’ Divisions I and III will compete at Cane Row Golf Club (6,291 yards, par 72) in New Iberia, boys’ divisions II and IV will compete at The Farm d’Allie (6,536 yards, par 72) in Carencro, and girls’ Divisions I and II will compete at The Wetlands Golf Club (5,760 yards, par 72) in Lafayette. Play will begin at 8 a.m. in boys’ Divisions I and II and girls’ Divisions I and II, and at noon in boys’ Divisions III and IV on Monday.
Twelve regional tournaments were held across the state Monday-Wednesday, two in each division, with the top four teams and the top four individuals not on those teams in each tournament qualifying for the state championships.
The 2020 state tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been staged in the Acadiana area every other year since 2015. This year, all six of the team champions from 2021 made their way back into the state field through regional qualifying, including one team that will be gunning for a fourth straight boys’ state crown. Ascension Episcopal of Youngsville won Division III titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021, winning last year by a 28-stroke margin over Loyola Prep.
Ascension Episcopal was the top qualifier in Division III, paced by a 9-under-par 63 from Jay Mendell at Stonebridge, and the Blue Gators’ even-par 288 score was the second lowest qualifying score in any of the boys’ divisions.
The lowest score among the boys’ regionals came in Division I, where C. E. Byrd carded a 2-under 286 score in regional play at Huntington. Byrd has won the Division I boys’ title six times in the last seven years and won last year’s crown by a 28-stroke margin over Benton.
St. Louis Catholic in Division II and Ouachita Christian in Division IV will also look to defend titles. St. Louis won last year by a narrow two-stroke margin over tournament host Teurlings Catholic, but St. Thomas More of Lafayette had the lowest qualifying score in Division II with a 20-over 208 in Region 1 at Links on the Bayou.
Ouachita Christian’s 30-over-par 318 score was the best among Division IV qualifiers, after OCS won last year’s title by 29 strokes over St. Edmund.
Four of last year’s six individual winners are also back to defend titles. Ross Anderson of St. Louis was a three-stroke winner last season in Division II boys with a one-under-par 70-75—145 score, while Caden Lester of Ouachita Christian won the Division IV boys title by one stroke at 75-72—147.
Both of the 2021 girls individual champions return, with Sydney Moss of C. E. Byrd posting a winning 75-72—147 score to win by seven strokes in Division I and Morgan Guepet of St. Martin’s capturing Division II honors with a six-under 68-70—138 score.
The state tournaments are open to the public at no charge at all three sites. A limited number of carts are available for rental to spectators at all three courses.