ST. MARTINVILLE - There were two things that St. Martinville head football coach Vince Derouen was happy about after his Tigers scored four first-quarter touchdowns to take control of the game during a 59-29 win over Erath on Friday.
First was the fact that with the win, St. Martinville clinched no worse than a share of the District 6-3A title with a 3-0 record and one district game left to play against Crowley in week 10.
"Every time you win a championship, we're proud about that," Derouen said. "We welcome it but we still have a lot of work to do."
The second thing was the play of his offensive line, which allowed the Tigers to roll up more than 500 yards of offense against the Bobcats.
"The offensive line did a great job," Derouen said. "They did a real good job of blocking to allow the other players to do what they do"
The other players being quarterback Tanner Harrison, running back Steven Blanco and receivers Cullen Charles and Harvey Broussard, all of who had outstanding nights in the 30 point win.
The efforts of tight end Phalijah Alexander, tackles Dorian Porter and Javin Griffin guards Dillan Phillips and Javon Turpeau and and center Josh Cormier allowed the Tigers to rush for 279 yards and throw for 249 yards in improving to 6-2 overall.
But it was the 26-point first quarter that effectively put the game out of reach early.
"I'm definitely pleased with how we did early in the game," Derouen said. "Everything we did on offense worked early. We had some explosiveness early and we're definitely proud of our kids for that."
How explosive was the first quarter for SMSH?
Harrison had an 89-yard touchdown run on St. Martinville's first play from scrimmage; Blanco had a 40-yard run that set up Harrison's second touchdown; Harrison threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Broussard and Blanco had a 39-yard touchdown run. Throw in Harrison's 29-yard touchdown runs on the first play of the second quarter and SMSH's big four players accounted for the game's first 33 points.
It was too much for Erath to come back from.
"We told the kids that Coach Vince has a good team out there and we told the kids that if you make a wrong play they are going to make you pay," EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said as he team fell to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in district and Erath's six-game win streak came to a crashing end. "We had blown assignments all over the field. We had a lot of mistakes tonight and you just can't bounce back from that."
But Erath tried.
Down 33-0 in the second quarter the Bobcats' offense, which was dormant in the first quarter, came alive with touchdown passes to Christian Pillette and Blake Dauteril, but every time Erath scored, SMSH answered and the Tigers led 53-15 at the break.
"We knew they were going to come back, that's who they are and what they do," Derouen said. "We couldn't let up. We had to keep going."
Harrison finished with 125 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 150 yards and three touchdowns passing. Blanco finished with 72 yards and a touchdown, Broussard had 102 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Charles had 30 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Erath's Lynkon Romero finished with 227 yards and two touchdowns passing and Mason Hebert had 75 yards and a touchdown rushing in the losing effort.