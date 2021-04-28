Class 4A, Region II Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1, Westgate 109.25. 2. Carencro 95, 3. Cecilia 86, 4. Teurlings Catholic 74, 5. Opelousas 40.25, 6, Broadmoor 36., 7. Plaquemine 22, 8. St. Thomas More 20, 9. Tara 18, 10. Beau Chene 17, 11. St. Michael 11, (tie) Northside 11, 13. North Vermilion 10.25, 14. LaGrange 10, (tie) Istrouma 10, 16. Liberty 8, 17. Breaux Bridge 4, 18. Rayne 2, 19. Washington-Marion 1.25.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Jonathan Green, Carencro, 10.47. 2, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.85. 3,Koen Beavers, Carencro, 10.88.
200 – 1, Green, Carencro, 21.36. 2, Cameron Spencer, Westgate, 21.58. 3,Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 22.55.
400 – 1, DezTevin Frank, Broadmoor, 49.83. 2, Kendrell Williams, Carencro, 49.96. 3,Christian Francisco, Westgate, 50.18.
800 – 1, Francisco, Westgate, 2:02.51. 2, TreyQuan Francis, Westgate, 2:02.62. 3, Bryce, Campbell, Carencro, 2:02.81.
1600 – 1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 4:44.35. 2, Francis, Westgate, 4:48.50. 3, Chapin Stewart, Teurlings, 4:49.79.
3200 – 1, Martin Guillory, Opelousas, 10:29.17. 2, Stewart, Teurlings, 10:24.82. 3, Kelly, Teurlings, 10:36.99.
110H – 1, Cameron Spencer, Westgate, 15.08. 2, Jayden Singleton, Opelousas, 15.44. 3, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 15.48.
300H – 1, Singleton, Opelousas, 40.11. 2, KeBran Sinegal, LaGrange, 40.96. 3, Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 41.67.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Westgate (Jordan Doucet, Cameron Spencer, Amaaz Eugene, Mekhi Boutte), 42.56. 2, Carencro, 42.79. 3, istrouma, 43.97.
4x200 – 1, Westgate (Doucet, Spencer, JaQuan Allen, Boutte), 1:27.29. 2, Carencro, 1:27.56. 3, Cecilia, 1:28.66.
4x400 – 1, Westgate (Francisco, Davian Hill, Allen, TrayQuan Spencer), 3:28.55. 2,Carencro, 3:32.79. 4, Broadmoor, 3:33.31.
4x800 – 1, Westgate (Francisco, Hill, Francis, Bailey Jeanlouis), 8:34.03. 2, Teurlings, 8:45.22. 3, Carencro, 8:48.22.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Keevan George, Carencro, 47-1.5. 2, Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 46-9.5. 3, Malik Green, Carencro, 45-0.5.
DIS – 1, Cy Newland, Teurlings, 129-1.25. 2, G.Nelson Murry, Broadmoor, 122-11.5. 3, Scotty Miller, Carencro, 121-1.5.
JAV – 1, Richard Seymour, STM, 170-3. 2, Rone Hebert, North Vermilion, 156-10. 3, Jacob Manuel, Teurlings, 146-3.
LJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 24-11.5. 2, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 22-10.75. 3, Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 21-8.25.
TJ – 1, Jontravious McGee, Opelousas, 44-6. 2, Ezra Gillis, Plaquemine, 44-4.5. 3, Everette Prejean, Northside, 43-11.
HJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 6-2. 2, Delane Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-0. 3, Travis Gardner, Westgate, 5-10.
PV – 1, Jonathan Woods, STM, 13-1. 2, Nicholas Thomassee, Beau Chene, 11s -0. 3, Braxton Holmes, Ceciliia, 9-6.
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1, Teurlings Catholic 102.372 2. St, Michael 91.373, 3. North Vermilion 77, 4. Northside 68.37, 5. St. Thomas More 52.75, 6. Breaux Bridge 36, 7. Carencro 30, 8. LaGrange 27, 9. Cecilia 15.37, 10. Liberty Magnet 15, 11. Opelousas 14.37, 12, Plaquemine 13.37, 13. Washington-Marion 13, (tie) Beau Chene 13, 15. Eunice 8, (tie) Istrouma 8.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Ja'Nya Mouton, Breaux Bridge, 12.30. 2, Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 12.54. 3, Danaisha George, Northside, 12.64.
200 – 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.84. 2, Lewis, North Vermilion, 26.04. 3, George, Northside, 26.05.
400 – 1, Simon, Northside, 59.19. 2, Evengelynn Griffin, Carencro, 1:00.18. 3, Anniyah Holliday, Liberty, 1:00.69.
800 – 1, Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 2:30.11. 2, Kiera Spiller, Istrouma, 2:36.10. 3, Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 2:37.67.
1600 – 1, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 5:41.68. 2, Quebedeaux. St. Michael, 5:42.25. 3, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:46.64.
3200 – 1, Guidry, Teurlings, 12:36.87.. 2, Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:37.85. 3, Jenna Monette, St. Michael, 12:39.34.
100H – 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 14.96. 2 Jalen Bordelon, LaGrange, 17.87. 3, Scroggins, North Vermilion, 17.40.
300H – 1, Abadie, St. Michael 46.57. 2,, Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings, 49.01. 3, Jahnesha Campbell, North Vermilion, 49.06.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Teurlings (Riley Thibodeaux, Addison Richey, Gabbie Hebert, Naddi Fobs), 50.89. 2, St. Thomas More, 51.69. 3, Cecilia, 51.70.
4x200 – 1, Northside (Makyra Thibodeaux, Quincy Sam, Zirra Wilson, Danaisha George), 1:43.59. 3, Carencro, 1:47.89. 3, North Vermilion, 1:48.94.
4x400 – 1, Northside (George, Wilson, Thibodeaux, Simon), 4:09.32. 2, Carencro, 4:18.30. 3, St. Michael, 4:19.68.
4x800 – 1, St. Michael, 10:27.30. 2, Teurlings, 10:30.35. 3, St. Thomas More, 11:07.34.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Johna Lewis, North Vermilion, 34-0. 2, Paige Webb, Liberty, 33-7. 3, Analise Davis, STM, 31-9.5.
DIS – 1, Lewis, North Vermilion, 109-6.25. 2, Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge, 94-9.5, 3, Allison Freeman, Eunice, 91-4.25.
JAV – 1, LeAisa Brown, North Vermilion, 118-8. 2, Kinela Zenon, Cecilia, 111-11. 3, Malayne Doucet, Teurlings, 110-10.
LJ – 1, Catherine Hensarling, STM, 17-9.75. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael 17-1.75. 3, Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 17.1.75.
TJ – 1, Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 35-2.5. 2, Addison Richey, Teurlings, 34-6.5. 3, Chantoria Rivers, Plaquemine, 34-4.5.
HJ – 1, McKEnzie Shaw, LaGrange, 5-2. 2, Shantell Guillory, W-Marion, 4-10. 3, Alaysa Veal, Northside, 4-10.
PV – 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-3. 2, Richey, Teurlings, 10-6. 3, Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridge, 10-0.
Class 2A, Regional II Meet
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Episcopal 160, 2. Ascension Episcopal 77, 3. Lafayette Christian 70, 4. Rosepine 45, 5. Delcambre 26, 6. Dunham 24, (tie) West St. Mary 24, 8. Oakdale 20, 9. Port Allen 18, (tie) Lake Arthur 18, 11. Port Barre 17, 12. Jeanerette 14, 13. Houma Christian 12, (tie) Kinder 12, 15. Catholic-NI 10, (tie) Vinton 10, 17. Pickering 8, (tie) Northeast 8, 19. Notre Dame 6, 20. DeQuincy 3, 21. Welsh 2, 22. East Feliciana 1.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Amaya Shine, Rosepine, 12.96; 2. Aniya Gibson, WSM, 13.04; 3. Nyah Mitchell, AES, 13.9.
200 – 1. Aniya Gibson, WSM, 26.89; 2. Nyah Mitchell, AES, 27.52; 3. Azarreya Boudreaux, LCA, 27.89.
400 – 1. Kamryn Darby, Delcambre, 1:02.76; 2. Kaylie Anderson, LCA, 1:03.41; 3. Alicia Kitchens, Rosepine, 1:05.30.
800 – 1. Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine, 2:26.80; 2. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:27.44; 3. Tanya Mencer, Episcopal, 2:33.21.
1600 – 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 5:28.75; 2. Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 5:32.45; 3. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 5:37.74.
3200 – 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 12;04.10; 2. Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 12:19.45; 3. Analise Hyde, Episcopal, 12:48.66.
100H – 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 16.21; 2. Kendalyn Morgan, AES, 17.35; 3. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 17.89.
300H – 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 47.69; 2. Bethany Reid, Episcopal, 49.45; 3. Cecilia Cina, LCA, 50.75.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lafayette Christian (Kaylie Anderson, Azarreya Boudreaux, Indy Hebert, Sydney Malveaux), 51.74; 2. Jeanerette 51.79; 3. Episcopal, 51.83.
4x200 – 1. Lafayette Christian (Eve Alexander, Kaylie Anderson, Azarreya Boudreaux, Indy Hebert), 1:48.39; 2 Episcopal, 1:48.41; 3. Ascension Episcopal, 1:49.15.
4x400 – 1. Episcopal (Oliver, Reid, Pulliam, Simon), 4:13.46; 2. Lafayette Christian, 4:24.86; 3. Rosepine, 4:28.83.
4x800 – 1. Episcopal (Mencer, Jiang, Harrell, Reid), 10:13.92; 2. Rosepine, 10:43.01; 3. Ascension Episcopal, 11:51.96.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 4-11; 2. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 4-11; 3. Aniya Flowers, Northeast, 4-9.
PV – 1. Brycelyn Bujard, Vinton, 10-3; 2. Lindsey Tyler, Kinder, 9-9; 3. Meg Graves, AES, 8-9.
LJ – 1. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 17-7.25; 2. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 16:5.25; 3. Nyah Mitchell, AES, 16-1.
TJ – 1. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 35-9; 2. Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, 33-8; 3. Lauren McGrath, Episcopal, 32-10.
SP – 1. Kayla Parker, LCA, 35-4; 2. Jaslyn Russel, Oakdale, 34-11; 3. Leilani Hudson, CLA, 34-1.
DIS – 1. Meghan Colomb, AES, 114-1; 2. Jaslyn Russel, Oakdale, 93-3; 3. Riley Hebert, Delcambre, 89-1.
JAV – 1. Malani Francis, Port Barre, 110-5; 2. My’kia Freeney, Pickering, 103-4; 3. Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur, 101-0.
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Episcopal 123, 2. Lafayette Christian 79, 3. Port Allen 70, 4. Dunham 44, 5. Oakdale 40, 6. Ascension Episcopal 31, 7. Rosepine 24, 8. Northeast 22, (tie) Catholic-NI, 10. West St. Mary 20, 11. Kinder 16.5, 12. Capitol 13, 13. Delcambre 12, 14. Houma Christian 10, (tie) Loreauville 10, 16. East Feliciana 9, 17. Jeanerette 8, 18. Notre Dame 7, 19. Vinton 6.5, 20. Lake Arthur 6, 21. DeQuincy 4, (tie) Franklin 4, (tie) Pickering 4.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Caemon Scott, LCA, 10.90; 2. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 11.05; 3. Devin Walton, LCA, 11.17.
200 – 1. Caemon Scott, LCA, 21.76; 2. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 22.13; 3. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 22.69.
400 – 1. JuJuan Johnson, LCA, 50.53; 2. Darius Jarrett, Port Allen, 51.35; 3. Ashton Davis, Lake Arthur, 51.75.
800 – 1. Landon Meche, AES, 2:02.97; 2. Johnny Lindsey, Rosepin, 2:03.72; 3. Pearson Spender, Episcopal, 2:03.96.
1600 – 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:35.68; 2. Miles Pelton, Dunham, 4:52.71; 3. Sullivan Hanna, Rosepine, 5:00.61.
3200 – 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:21.56; 2. Antonio Delgado, Houma Christian, 10:34.16; 3. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 10:37.47.
110H – 1. Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 15.20; 2. Dryden Duggins, Episcopal, 15.25; 3. Craig Alexander, WSM, 16.18.
300H – 1. Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 41.08; 2. Dryden Duggins, Episcopal, 42.03; 3. Craig Alexander, WSM, 42.08.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lafayette Christian (Devin Walton, Darian Riggs, Treanders Marzel, Caemon Scott), 42.66; 2. Episcopal, 43.55; 3. Oakdale, 44.03.
4x200 – 1. Port Allen (Howard, Springer, Knox, Franklin), 1:30.64; 2. Episcopal, 1:30.87; 3. Ascension Episcopal, 1:31.70.
4x400 – 1. Episcopal (Duggins, Stewart, Spender, Hook), 3:33.83; 2. Ascension Episcopal, 3:34.67; 3. Loreauville, 3:34.77.
4x800 – 1. Rosepine (Hanna, Kennedy, Lindsey, Savoie), 8:39.43; 2. Episcopal, 9:02.87; 3. Dunham, 9:04.16.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Ja’Marius Snowden, Northeast, 6-1; 2. Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 5-11; 3. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 5-11.
PV – 1. Luke Pacetti, Delcambre, 13-6; 2. Jonah Helms, Catholic-NI, 12-6; 3. Beau Beaulieu, Catholic-NI, 12-6.
LJ – 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 22-8.75; 2. Aiden Jones, Oakdale, 21-8.5; 3. Darius Jarrett, Port Allen, 21-8.5.
TJ – 1. Cade Dauzat, Oakdale, 43-8.75; 2. Clayton Braud, Episcoal, 43-7; 3. Darius Jarrett, Port Allen, 43-3.
SP – 1. Oliver Jack, Episcopal 52-4; 2. Fitzgerald West, LCA, 51-3; 3. Ty Fuselier, Kinder, 47-3.
DIS – 1. Bryce Savant, Kinder, 147-3; 2. Micah Miller, LCA, 147-1; 3. Nicholas Gautreaux, Notre Dame, 145-4.
JAV – 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 179-11; 2. Austin Sydbrant, Episcopal, 165-8; 3. Seth Longino, Oakdale, 162-2.