The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have had some solid girls soccer teams in recent seasons, but this year's squad just might be their best yet.
The Blue Gators are currently ranked No. 1 in Division IV after a 6-1-1 start to the season in which they've scored 24 goals compared to only four goals scored against them, pitching shutouts in all six of their wins.
However, the Blue Gators have recently ran into COVID issues. They currently have five starters quarantined and will be without them until Wednesday, Jan. 13.
"We're currently ranked first in the state, but we lost five starters due to COVID-19," Blue Gators coach Kevin Mooney said. "Before the holidays we were gelling well. Our backline defense has been solid, but we need better distribution in the midfield. Our set pieces have been organized, especially on corner kicks. We defend well as a team, we've given up less than a goal a game."
Two of the five starters quarantined for the Blue Gators include seniors Camille Blanchard and Anna-Kathryn Charbonnet, who are team captains and the leaders of their position groups.
"Camille (Blanchard) is our key in the back," Mooney said. "Ann-Kathryn (Charbonnet) is our rock in the midfield. They're seniors and are our captains of the team. We talked about sitting the weekend out, but we'll play as of now. It's a team effort, not just individuals. It'll be big shoes to fill, but we'll have to accept it and step up."
Goalkeeper Lily Dore helps keep the Blue Gators in every game. She’s allowed very little to get past her as evidenced by her average of only 0.5 goals allowed per game.
"Lily Dore has been solid as our goalkeeper," Mooney said. "She's averaging giving up less than a point a game. I was a goalkeeper myself, and I always set a goal to allow less than a goal a game, so that's what you want to see as a goalkeeper."
Emma Godwin, Adele Mooney and Kendalyn Morgan are the Blue Gators’ main scorers, and other key pieces include Avery LeBlanc in the back along with Sarah-Kathryn Charbonnet and Katherine Voigt in the middle.
"Scoring goals for us is mainly Emma Godwin, Adele Mooney and Kendalyn Morgan," Kevin Mooney said. "Avery LeBlanc is our left back, she solidifies it and attacks out of the back and gets the ball to the front. Anna-Catherine gets help from Sarah-Kathryn (Charbonnet) in the middle, and we also have Katherine Voigt.”
The Blue Gators haven't lost a game since their season opener, and they'll look to keep their winning streak going despite being short handed for the time being.
"We were kind of out of sorts the first game," Mooney said. "We haven't looked back since. The girls have come together and bought into the system. It's been a challenge with COVID-19, we've had to move players around. It's going to be a challenge, but we're supposed to get them back on the 13th."
The good news for the Blue Gators is that they're on track to have their full lineup back in time for their district opener next week on Jan. 13 against ESA.
"I'm definitely confident," Mooney said. "We had a break for the holidays, and now we're just getting our chemistry back. The girls are anxious to get back together. They'll be all rested up, and I know they'll be anxious to come back. As long as we pick where we left off, we'll be fine.
"We understand what made us successful, we'll just have to carry it over when we get back. The first third of the season we've done phenomenal, now the focus will be on district and then the playoffs."