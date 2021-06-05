Lafayette Christian will be going for its fifth straight state championship this season, and it appears to have the talent once again to get it done.
The Knights weren’t quite as explosive last season as in the past, especially when LSU signee Sage Ryan went down in the playoffs, but they were saved by their dominant defense, which returns sseveral highly recruited players.
The Knights are a seasoned team with several multi-sport athletes, and they take a nontraditional approach to spring football while still getting work in.
“The kids do work on their own,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “The strength and conditioning program continues, and we continue to install schemes as we get kids back from baseball and track. It’s not your traditional spring, but we still do some football work.”
The Knights defense projects to be strong again led by highly recruited defensive backs Brylan Green and Jordan Allen, along with defensive tackle Fitzgerald West.
“We have some proven commodities defensively,” Faulk said. “We have several three- and four-year starters and even a fifth-year starter (Fitzgerald West), so we know what we’ve got veteran-wise. We’ve just got to see what the new guys have. We’ve got seven or eight back on defense, so that should ease the growing pains for the new guys.”
The Knights secondary appears to be the strength of the unit with three returning starters, and hybrid linebacker Masey Lewis has seen his recruiting profile rise since winning Most Outstanding Player in last season’s state championship game.
“We have some young guys mixing into some bigger roles, so it should be exciting to see," Faulk said. "Masey (Lewis) can put his hand in the dirt and rush and is versatile enough to drop back in coverage as well. The opportunity is there for him to show people what he has.”
The Knights offense will need some new playmakers without Ryan. They will be led by sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson, who saw playing time as freshman last season.
“Sage (Ryan) isn’t a guy you can just plug one kid in for,” Faulk said. “It will have to be collective with a few guys stepping into bigger roles. We played a ton of young guys along the offensive line that will all be back, and JuJuan (Johnson) got a ton of experience as a freshman. We’ve been seeing him grow into a leadership role and physically in the weight room.”
The Knights will return all five starters along the offensive line and will mix in a variety of young running backs and receivers with senior Darian Riggs stepping into more of a featured role.
“We’ve got all our young running backs back led by Dedrick Celestine and Luke Aragona,” Faulk said. “We’ve also got Darian (Riggs) and Cowinn Helaire back at receiver. It’s their turn to step into bigger roles, especially the offensive line getting another year of starting experience under their belt. We’ve been seeing the young guys compete and evolve as players, so hopefully we’ll continue to see improvement.”
Most of the coaching staff that came with Faulk started the program in 2016 is back.
“It has been huge for us,” Faulk said. “When you look around at the top tier programs in the area, the coaches have been together for a long time. We’ve been blessed with some great kids and a really good staff, but the biggest key is our belief system. Everything we do as a program is centered around the kids being better young men, and as we stay focused on that. Each team is different, but it’s become a thing to where our kids want to keep it going.”