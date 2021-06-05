Lafayette Christian players reach to touch their just-earned trophy after their 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Division III state championship game with St. Charles Catholic, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Nachitoches. Lafayette Christian led 10-7 at the half, and the second half was scoreless until Lafayette Christian scored on a safety with seconds remaining to win 12-7.