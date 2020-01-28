Over the past two years, the Northwest High School boys basketball program has had the misfortune of running into Madison Prep — which has won six state championships in four classifications over the past seven years — in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
And if the season were to have ended last week, the Raiders would likely find themselves paired with the Chargers again in the second round. In last week’s 3A power ratings, Northwest sat at No. 13 while Madison Prep was ranked fourth, exactly where the two teams were seeded last year.
So Northwest coach Chester Randell is preparing himself for that possibility, though he’s unwilling to share what he’ll do differently this time around.
“I’ve most definitely picked something up over the course of the last two years by playing them, but I can’t tell you,” Randell said. “I’m going to keep that in my pocket in case we run into the game. But you best believe I’ve been preparing for them all year.”
What might give the Raiders a chance for a deeper run in the postseason, even more than any tricks Randell has up his sleeves, is a senior-heavy roster that’s showing more consistency than in Randell’s first two seasons in charge. Northwest has not advanced past the second round since it reached the 3A championship game in 2004.
After starting the season 3-4, Northwest has now won 12 of its past 16 games, including its first two in District 5-3A. It appears the Raiders will be battling Ville Platte, which has moved up in class after reaching the semifinals in Class 2A last year, for the league championship.
Randell, a Northwest alum, points to two major reasons it’s taken a few years for the Raiders to establish consistency.
The first — integrating football players into the roster — is something he has to deal with every year. He didn’t have that issue when he coached the Rayne girls basketball program for 10 years, including leading them to the 2016 Class 4A state final. He could coach the Lady Wolves almost year around.
Because the Northwest football team has made trips to the quarterfinals in recent years, Randell receives dual-sport athletes even later, which plays a part in an up-and-down start.
“That’s just a matter of working the football rust off,” Randell said. “It’s very tough for schools that share athletes to be successful in football and basketball. It’s just hard.”
But Northwest was able to find a rhythm in the second half of December because in large part to the experience it didn’t have in previous seasons.
“I think it’s just one of those things that takes time,” Randell said. “Over time, kids just buying into the system and having confidence in what you’re saying.”
“The year before I got there, they had a senior-heavy, very talented class,” he said. “They probably had Top 28 talent the season before I got there. So you had a big influx of those kids going out, and when I came in, there were a bunch of new faces. So I guess three years is the right amount of time because now we’re senior heavy again.”
Among those seniors is 6-foot-8 forward Kamryn Guidry, whose presence alone allows the Raiders to be more aggressive. Guidry made the district’s All-Defensive team last year.
“We’re a team that likes to get after you and extend pressure,” Randell said of Guidry, “so he allows you to do that and be aggressive with his rim protection.”
But the leadership of senior guards on Montaze Same and Kameron Jackson has been critical lately in protecting late leads. Closing out games was an issue for the Raiders earlier in the season, he said.
“As the season (has gone on), they’ve been able to hold the ball, saw off some clock and get to the free throw line and knock free throws down,” Randell said.
The team’s lone returning all-district first-team selection is a junior, Keshaun Lazard, who Randell says is “probably our best athlete.”
“He’s been shooting the ball well lately,” Randell said.