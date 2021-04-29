If there's a tougher track and field regional than Region I in Class 5-A, the Lafayette High girls team would like to hear about it.
Coach Ron Baillargeon's squad, coming off a 188-point performance in last week's District 3-5A win, settled for second place in Wednesday's regional at Northwestern State.
Ruston won both sides of the meet, 98-82 in girls competition and 182-71 over the Ouachita Parish boys, and the Bearkats look loaded for next Saturday's LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
“We did well,” Baillargeon said. “This is a tough regional every year.”
Reese Grossie led the charge for LHS, winning both the shot put with a 38-foot, 2-inch heave and the discus at 121-5 — both career bests — while Courtney Wiltz shook off an injury for an 18-2.75 long jump victory.
Johanna Duplantis joined the party with a 12-4 pole vault win and clocked 26.14 seconds for fifth place in the 200.
Chrysta Narcisse was 800 runner-up in 2:26.24.
Third-place finishers headed to state include Destiny Hooper (5-2 high jump), Kennedy Brown (36-7 triple jump) and the 4x400 relay (4:07.34) of Narcisse, Breyiona George, Brown and Daija Bickham, who was third in the 400.
“Once we got Chrysta from basketball, she's really come on,” Baillargeon said. “Daija had a seizure earlier in the year, and she ran a 59.58 and is going to state. On Sunday, Courtney couldn't walk, so we shut her down after that 18-2.”
Wiltz just missed in the 300 hurdles with a fourth-place 46.85.
“I'm totally proud of everyone,” Baillargeon said. “They ran with big hearts. Goliath just had more weapons.”
Acadiana High's Hannah Mouton advanced with a third-place 17-4 in the long jump.
Multi-event threat Amire Ledet of New Iberia is headed to state as the long jump runner-up at 22-10.25 but fell short in the triple jump in fourth place despite a career-best 47-1.5. He placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.85) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (43.45).