Thursday, Sept. 1
Lafayette 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Notre Dame 21, Southside 13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - SSIDE: Landon Baptiste 9-44; Cameron Boutte 6-31, 1 TD; Aaron Ford 2-11; Carson Goulas 5-8; Slayde Richard 2-6; Landyn Thornton 2-4; Tate Clayton 1-1; Brock Jones 3-(-7); ND: Jake Brouillette 15-82, 1 TD; Luke Lavergne 7-7; Jackson Link 4-6; Lane Gaspard 1-5; Aidan Mouton 4-4, 1 TD; Teddy Menard 1-0; Joe Quebodeaux 4-(-1).
PASSING - SSIDE: Baptiste 8-16-0, 100 yds, 1 TD; ND: Mouton 13-18-0, 146 yds, 1 TD.
RECEIVING - SSIDE: Brock Jones 2-23; Haydon Johnson 1-33, 1 TD; A. Constantine 1-27; Aaron Ford 1-12; Cameron Boutte 1-3; Carson Goulas 1-3; Nylan Billy 1-(-1); ND: Grady Faulk 6-100, 1 TD; Teddy Menard 2-12; Jake Brouillette 2-10; Sam Bernard 1-13; Drake Schultz 1-12; Mouton 1-(-1).
Northwest 21, Northside 15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - NW: Javian Reese 25-150, 1 TD; Donovon Thomas 11-120, 1 TD; Kyran Moore 6-38; Cameron Joubert 4-13. NOR: Tommy Thomas 13-57, 1 TD; Ja'Nathan Bonnet 8-35, Keagan Dugas 1-7; Tyran Williams 1-4; Kyron Zeno 1-1.
PASSING - NW: Joubert 3-4-0, 48 yds, 1 TD. NOR: Thomas 12-17-1, 166 yds, 1 TD.
RECEIVING - NW: Reese 2-26; Solomon 1-22, 1 TD. NOR: Cameron Gotch 3-47; Bonnet 3-46; Johnnie 2-28, 1 TD; Williams 2-28; Ja'von Broussard 1-13.
Rayne 39, Beau Chene 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - RAY: Dylan Judice 3-(-3); Darian Chevalier 21-220, 3 TDs; Kylin Wheeler 3-60, TD; Korey Malone 2-12; Jason Senegal 5-20, TD; Robert Breaux 1-7; BC: Jhykai Sharp 2- (-3); Davonte Charlot 13-22; Carnell Jones 12-35; Matthew Mayfield 1- (-3); Justin Kennedy 1- (-1).
PASSING - RAY: Judice 8-11-0, TD, 151 yds; BC: Sharp 1-3-0, 4 yds; Jones 11-19-1, 80 yds.
RECEIVING - RAY: Wheeler 4-76, TD; Malone 1-33; Lon Moody 1-5; Chevalier 1-15; John David Dupont 1-22; BC: Peyton Comeaux 4-45; Mayfield 1-4; Charlot 4-17; Cameron Pierre 3-18.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
