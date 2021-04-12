The Northside Christian softball team is used to contenting for a state championship around this time.
The Warriors are hungry to get back to Sulphur after not finishing last season, and they concluded this regular season with a 22-3 record and were on a 20-game winning streak before losing to Kaplan 6-3 in their final game last week.
The Warriors are on pace to be the No. 1 seed in Division V despite the loss to Kaplan, and they have a strong senior class leading the charge in their quest for the state title, having lost won it in 2018.
“We could’ve played better against Kaplan,” Warriors coach Ryan Hanagriff said. “We had a little trouble at the plate, but we’ve been playing some great softball. We have some wonderful players who’ve done a good job gelling and have had a really good season this year. We’ve had a lot of good leadership in the past, but they’re good leaders on and off the field.”
The Warriors have a strong lineup led by seniors Kelsey Gaspard and Makenzie Droddy, who signed Division I scholarships. Gaspard signed with McNeese, and Droddy signed with UAB.
“Our offense has really been hitting on all cylinders,” Hanagriff said. “Kelsey (Gaspard) has been playing shortstop for us this year because that’s where the team needs her, but she’s really a utility player who can play catcher and third base. Mackenzie’s a great softball player who works really hard and has done as good or better than what anybody could’ve expected.
"They’re key to our success, and while it’s a team effort, our team leaders have done what we’ve expected and more. They keep our team going and all work hard and expect to win every ballgame.”
Droddy is hitting .645 on the season, and Gaspard is not far behind at .616, and they have a good supporting cast, including sophomore Kate Daigle and junior Rory Thibodeaux.
"We have a lot of girls with really high batting averages, but Makenzie and Kelsey are our leaders. We have several kids hitting right at .500.
"Sophomore Kate Daigle is key to our defense and offense, and Rory Thibodeaux is a junior who would typically pitch for us in the past, but we moved her to third base and pitches when we need to rest Morgan (Louviere).”
Senior Morgan Louviere has taken over at pitcher and has dominated with more than 150 strikeouts.
“Morgan (Louviere) is dedicated to her job,” Hanagriff said. “She’s our ace pitcher and has done as well as anybody could’ve expected and has hit some big milestones for us. She’s really well and and works hard. She can go the full game plus extra innings if needed.”
The Warriors have played tough competition in preparation for the playoffs.
“We lost to three legit big schools,” Hanagriff said. “STM, Beau Chene and Kaplan are near the top of their class, and we stayed within three runs in all three games and were right there with them.
"We want to be competitive and want to play the best teams to make us better, so we want to see where we are and prepare for the playoffs. That’s how you get better. We learned a lot through it and got better as a team.
“That (state championship) was our goal last year but unfortunately we couldn’t do it with the lost year. We have the same goals, the same mindset, ambition to get back to the state championship and take home the trophy. We haven’t missed a beat.”