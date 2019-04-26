SULPHUR – For the Northside Christian softball team, trying to make its third straight appearance in the Division V championship game and defend its title, the semifinals came down to one of the simplest rules in sports: Never underestimate your opponent.
Not even when second-seeded Northside Christian (18-6-1) beat that opponent, third-seeded Family Community, 15-0 in four innings in last year’s state final at Frasch Park.
Because as it would turn out, this year’s meeting would be far from easy. Family Community (17-6) cut a 4-0 deficit in half in the final inning and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but Northside Christian tagged the lead runner out at third base to seal a 4-2 victory.
The win sends Northside Christian to the championship game for the fourth time in seven years, all of which have come under coach Ryan Hanagriff. Northside Christian will play Claiborne Christian, which it beat 10-7 in the semifinals last year, at 11 a.m. Saturday on Field 18.
“Most certainly, we never want to walk into a game thinking, ‘What we did to them last year, we can do the same thing,’" Hanagriff said. “Absolutely not what we’re thinking. We knew that (Family Community) was going to be a better team. Just by looking at their schedule and getting a look at them during the season, we knew they were going to be a better team.”
Friday’s semifinal was scoreless after three innings until Northside Christian pushed a run across in the fourth. Pitcher Rory Thibodeaux doubled, advanced to third on a single by Kate Daigle and scored on a fielder’s choice by Kinsley Foreman.
Five of Northside Christian’s 12 hits came in the fifth, leading to three runs. That included a double by Kamrie Breaux that scored Brileigh Newman and Madeline Dischler. Thibodeaux followed with her third hit of the game, a single that scored Breaux.
Though Thibodeaux conceded nine hits, she stranded six Family Community runners and did not give away any free passes.
“She’s not a power pitcher,” Hanagriff said of his freshman hurler. “She’s a location pitcher, and she hits her spots. She’s got 4-5 different pitches, and we were rely on her to hit her spots to kind of keep the batters off balance. She normally does a little better than that, but she was there. She kept us in the game.”
Buckeye 3, Beau Chene 1
If Beau Chene coach Thad Dickey has said it once, he’s said it a thousand times this season.
“The key for us winning is throwing strikes and staying ahead in the count, timely hitting and routine plays,” Dickey said.
During Friday’s Class 4A semifinal against ninth-seeded Buckeye, the fourth-seeded Lady Gators (21-5) did two of those three things, at least for the most part – threw strikes and made routine plays. The Lady Panthers (17-10) did all three.
Buckeye broke a scoreless tie on Hannah Abate’s two-out RBI single in the sixth and plated two more runs in the seventh on Shelby Edworth’s two-out, two-run single, helping the Panthers secure a 3-1 victory at Frasch Park.
The loss ends Beau Chene’s best season in program history, in which they advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 and reached the state tournament for the first time ever.
The clutch hitting by the Lady Panthers spoiled an otherwise brilliant performance by Lady Gators pitcher Mallory Pitre. One of four sophomore starters for Beau Chene, Pitre held Buckeye to just two hits and recorded nine strikeouts through the first five innings.
“My pitching was fabulous,” Dickey said. “I can’t say anything else on that. She did her job. We just didn’t execute enough at the plate. I think that ended up being the difference in the game. We hit balls at them, but we just weren’t on right off the bat.”
But two walks in the seventh, the second of which was intentional, set up Edworth’s two-run single that proved to be the difference in the game. Dickey also intentionally walked a batter before Abate’s RBI single in the sixth.
Beau Chene sophomore Gracie Bellard led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored on a fielder’s choice, but a fly out to left field ended the game. Before the seventh, the Lady Gators mustered just two hits and struck out five times.
“Hats off to Buckeye,” Dickey said. “They came in with a game plan. They got some big ol’ strong girls. We didn’t play an A-plus game. We played an A-minus game, and that was the difference today.”
Brusly 9, Church Point 0
Church Point, perhaps the biggest Cinderella story of the 48 teams that reached the state tournament, ran into a buzz saw in Friday’s Class 3A semifinals.
Top-seeded Brusly pounded out 13 hits, breaking the game open with a six-run sixth inning, to down the No. 20 Lady Bears (18-14) 9-0. The loss ends Church Point’s best season since 1994, when it finished as the 3A runner-up, and puts a bow on coach Michael Hardy’s career. Hardy, a former UL and UL-Monroe assistant coach, is retiring after 11 years as the Lady Bears’ head coach and 40 years in the profession.
“We were hoping for the best, but we knew the ride was probably going to end sooner or later,” Hardy said. “We weren’t equipped to handle that team. My kids showed a lot of character, a lot of pride. They played the whole game. We just got beat.”
“It’s been a magical ride the last three weeks,” Hardy added. “I couldn’t be prouder of my children. They’ve accomplished what hasn’t happened at Church Point in over 25 years.”
The Lady Panthers, which won its first 26 games of the season, carried a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth but used five hits and two errors to put the game away. That six-run frame included a two-run single by Kamryn Adkins, part of her four-RBI day. Mary-Cathryn Comeaux led the Brusly offense with three hits in five plate appearances.
In the circle, Comeaux was dominant. She struck out 12 and allowed just one hit, which came in the first inning.
“Brusly was exponentially better than we were,” Hardy said. “Way more power at the plate — bigger, stronger. Their pitcher dominated us. Our plan today was to minimize strikeouts, and we certainly didn’t accomplish that.”