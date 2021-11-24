Every year, Lafayette Christian’s senior football players have the opportunity as a group to choose their motto for their final high school season.
This year’s seniors chose the word “legendary” as they want to do something only done by one other school in the history of Louisiana high school football – win five consecutive state championships.
John Curtis, which played in seven consecutive title games across two classifications (4A & 2A) from 2003-2009, won state championships in 2004 (4A) and in 2A from 2005-2008.
“Legendary was chosen by this group of 14 seniors because they want to do something that has only been accomplished by John Curtis,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “Being legendary is also about everyone within our organization being excellent, being your best and bringing your best every day. This group has embraced having this mantra as their standard. They understand what it takes to get to that point.”
Getting a chance to play for a fifth state title will require the Knights knocking off Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies, whom they will play host to at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Division III semifinals.
Last year, the Knights defeated Newman, which was the No. 1-seed, in the semifinals to advance to the state finals.
Manning is the No. 1-rated pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports and Faulk said, “he is the real deal.”
“He’s a heck of a player,” Faulk said. “You can see the progress he has made from his freshman year to his sophomore year last year, to now his junior season. Now, you see that they are even taking advantage of his athleticism in the running game. I know his name adds more notoriety, but he is the real deal without it. He is legit.”
While Manning, who has passed for 1,839 yards and 25 touchdowns, is an elite talent, the Greenies have also surrounded him with other talented players.
“Newman isn’t a one-man show,” Faulk said. “Newman has some potent weapons around Arch. The left tackle is an LSU commit, they have a tight end/H-back being heavily recruited and their receivers are good as well. They are solid in all three phases.”
Overall, it will prove to be a good test for the Knights’ defense which has been sensational this season. Last week, the Knights’ defense turned in its more dominating performance of the year when it held Ascension Episcopal to 111 yards of total offense.
“It is kind of hard to compare defenses from one year to the next,” Faulk said. “We have played really good defense here over the course of the last few years. We have played as strong of a schedule this year that we have had since we have been here. Week in and week out, this group is right up there with all of the defenses we have had in the past.”
One thing the Knights will have to improve upon against the Greenies is limiting their penalties. LCA had 14 penalties for 145 yards in the first half alone against the Blue Gators.
“There are some penalties we can live with,” Faulk said. Effort penalties are penalties we can live with. If we are trying to block a guy and get flagged for holding, that is an effort penalty we can live with.
"Or if we are playing press coverage and get called for holding or pass interference, that is an effort penalty. What we must clean up are the unsportsmanlike and pre-snap penalties. That has to be cut out.”