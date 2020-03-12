LAKE CHARLES — One of the referees politely asked Breaux Bridge boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau to settle down as he leaped in the air to hype up the Tigers’ traveling fan section late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Class 4A semifinal at the Burton Coliseum.
Pourciau is never shy about showing his emotions, and when you’ve built a 4A basketball power seemingly out of nowhere, it’s hard to argue with the enthusiasm.
Especially not when you hold your talented semifinal opponent, Carver, to only nine points in the second half.
Defending champion Breaux Bridge did what it always seems to do — smothered the opposition when it mattered most. On Thursday, after falling behind by four early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers closed on a 13-1 run to beat the Rams 37-29.
Despite the eight-point margin of victory, Breaux Bridge didn’t seal the game until Kyser Patt and Dalton Alexander each knocked down a pair of one-and-one attempts with under a minute left. But clamping down defensively in one- or two-possession games is never an issue for the Tigers, Pourciau said.
“It what we do, man,” Pourciau said. “Our kids, for some reason, are comfortable when things are tight. Because we play in those games all the time. We play in the 30s and 40s, and the games are never blowouts. We can be playing a team that we’re 20 points better than. It just always seems to be a grind. So I think our kids are comfortable in that moment.”
The victory sends the second-seeded Tigers to the state final for the second year in a row. Before last season, Breaux Bridge had never been to the title game and hadn’t been to the LHSAA state tournament since 1972.
Now, the Tigers are one game away from back-to-back championships behind a group of five seniors. Aside from seniors Dalton Alexander and Hypolite, Pourciau coaches the rest of his team on the gridiron, too. He’s served as the Tigers football coach as well for the last two seasons.
“I’m going to miss these cats,” Pourciau said of his seniors. “I don’t want to talk about Saturday and them being gone, but I will deeply miss these cats — football and basketball.”
To Pourciau, his basketball team is like a “family” that buys into the message that its pack-line defense will carry them in tight games or when it isn’t hitting shots.
Pourciau noted most teams are more willing to defend when they’re making shots. Not the Tigers. They defend in order to create shots.
“We said when we saw film on Carver, ‘If it’s a track meet and it’s an athlete contest, we have no chance. If we turn it into half-court basketball game, we’re the better team,’ ” Pourciau said. “We felt that as coaches. You can ask the kids. We told them that.
“A lot kids would take that as a slap in the face. … Our kids don’t do that. Our (players) believe what we’re telling them. They listen to the game plan, and they follow it. That’s why we’ve had success.”
It appeared Breaux Bridge would own the lane in the first quarter. The Tigers scored 10 of their 12 first-quarter points in the lane and outrebounded Carver 8-2 in the first eight minutes. But two 3-pointers helped the Rams stay within arm’s reach of Breaux Bridge, trailing only 12-10 at the end of the first period.
Trevonte Sylvester was responsible for eight of the Tigers’ 12 points in the period.
The second quarter was a different story. Carver picked up its defensive intensity and started taking control inside, outscoring the Tigers 8-2 and outrebounding them 12-8 in the second period. Breaux Bridge’s lone basket in the second quarter came from Hypolite, the all-state player who sat the first half of the second period with two fouls.
The Tigers, trailing 20-14 at halftime, also turned the ball over nine times in the first half and had four shots blocked, including three by Solomon Washington.
“We were down six, but there was no panic in that locker room at halftime,” Pourciau said.
Carver took an eight-point lead, its largest of the game, early in the third quarter, but Breaux Bridge roared back with 10-0 run to take a 24-22 lead. The Tigers’ run was punctuated by a 3-pointer by Dalton Alexander, Breaux Bridge’s first made 3-pointer of the game.
Held scoreless through the first three quarters, Carver’s Michael Pajeaud sunk a layup and drained a jumper to give the Rams a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. But a putback dunk by Sylvester, who finished with a double-double, sparked the Tigers’ game-ending run.
Tigers point guard Kavion Martin followed by making one of the only two 3-pointers Breaux Bridge made, giving the Tigers the lead for good.
“The biggest bucket of the game by far,” Pourciau said of Martin’s triple. “If you notice, other teams just sag off on him because he doesn’t shoot the 3 well. We tell him that: When they sag off, don’t settle. He stepped up and hit a big shot. He should be in my spot right now up here talking because in the second half he was outstanding.”