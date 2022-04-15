St. Thomas More's lacrosse team is in exclusive territory.
For one, the Cougars are the only school-based lacrosse team in the Acadiana area.
In fact, their closest opponent for league play and their biggest rival is Catholic High in Baton Rouge, although it does help to be able to scrimmage the local community team in the Acadiana Hurricanes on occasion.
St. Thomas More has happened to be good with an 11-4 overall and 8-1 record in league play.
Tatford said the team has played well and up to expectations this season. The team currently holds the No. 2 seed behind Catholic High in the power rankings with a game April 13 against Jesuit to decide if they will clinch the second seed.
“I think we are where we need to be. We have five seniors on the team, so we are a young team and we expected to take some licks and we did,” coach Byrnes Tatford said. “But with our youth there is a lot of talent and athleticism compared to other teams, I think we are more talented, maybe more than we have been in a couple of years.”
St. Thomas More's secret to success begins with its goalkeeper.
“Our senior goalie Matthew Brossard is actually accepted and going to Notre Dame and he is going to be walking on to their lacrosse team there,” Tatford said. “He was first team All-State goalie last year in the league and has had a great season this year and is poised to be selected to be first team All-State again this year.”
Offensively, Tatford said senior Christopher Benton, junior Johnathan Furka and sophomore Keller Mula are all having great season.
There are also plenty of rising stars to player over the next couple of seasons.
“We have an excellent freshman long stick midfielder named Kris Cox and I think he will be a player to watch over the next couple of years as well as another freshman who is a defensive player named Ayson Hollier,” Tatford said.
That list would be longer if not for an injury to freshman attackman Henry Mayer.
Sophomore Brandon Guidry is adept at face-offs.
"A lot of coaches talk about him being the best player at his position," Tatford said.
Heading into the playoffs there are some teams that St. Thomas More considers to be teams to beat. Tatford said they are obviously looking at Catholic High because of the rivalry but because they are the first seed in the power rankings.
Tatford listed Jesuit and St. Paul’s as teams that are always tough to beat in the playoffs and said that it is going to be a challenge no matter who they play.
St. Thomas More will be hosting all of the quarterfinal playoff games at 10 a.m. on April 23. There will be four high stakes playoff games played at St. Thomas More that day and Tatford said you will not want to miss it.