Over the years, there have been a number of coaches who have provided a tremendous amount of laughter during the Kiwanis Club Crying Towel.
But not many participants can compare to the man, the myth, the legend Vincent DeRouen.
As time has passed, some coaches have become uninterested, or have been too shy to step up to the podium and/or don’t believe in their ability to make people laugh.
But not DeRouen.
DeRouen, St. Martinville’s head coach, once again showed up and stood out during the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette Football Jamboree luncheon on Tuesday at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. He proved once again he is the king of the crying towel as he claimed unofficially his fourth crown.
The towel goes to the coach whose tall tales and humor about his team gets the most laughter.
“It definitely hasn’t gotten old,” DeRouen said of winning the Crying Towel. “Beginning of the year, it’s fun before everything gets serious. We do this and have a good time with it.”
DeRouen has claimed the title with the Tigers and a couple of times when was the Northside coach.
And unlike some coaches, DeRouen said he doesn’t prepare in advance for the event.
“I just come up with it off the top of the head,” DeRouen said. “A lot of the stuff is true and a lot of the stuff we play with.”
DeRouen, whose Tigers went 11-3 a year ago and lost in the Class 3A semifinals, don’t have much to cry about going into the season when you consider the talent they possess. Headlined by two Division I recruits at receiver in Harvey Broussard and Cullen Joseph and running back Steven Blanco, the Tigers are once again expected to contend for the Class 3A state championship.
“We have some good players that we are excited about,” DeRouen said. “But like everybody, it’s the beginning of the season and everyone is 0-0. So, even the teams who were 0-10 last year think they are going to be really good. We’re kind of the same way. We’re hoping we can be really good, but it is yet to be seen and that’s why we play the game.”
Nevertheless, DeRouen had everyone in the room laughing as he talked about the strange ways his players get injured and his experience in Catahoula.
“Stuff happens in St. Martinville, that happens nowhere else,” DeRouen said during his speech. “I promise you that. I’m thinking (the players) are just giving excuses, but it ends up being true. Our running back came and said, ‘Look, my cow got startled and she hit my horse and my horse kicked me on the side.’ So, I’m thinking that can’t be true. I went to maw-maw because everybody over there lives with maw-maw. Maw-maw said ‘LC got startled, she kicked Trigger and Trigger kicked Blanco on the side.’ Now he's out.”
DeRouen didn’t stop there as he referred to the spring during track and field season, when another animal situation occurred.
“We thought that we had a great chance to win the state championship in track and field,” DeRouen said. “Well, Harvey Broussard who is supposed to score 50 points. He came by and said when he was feeding his dog, his dog bit him. True story. I said the dog might’ve bit you, but he ain’t going to be my dog anymore — not to bite Harvey Broussard. I’ve been trying to snipe the dog ever since, but the dog is real smart. He never stayed still.”
DeRouen closed with how members of his team came together to discourage him from going to Catahoula after he volunteered to bring some players home to Catahoula during his first year with the Tigers.
“Every black kid in my school was like ‘Coach, you can’t go to Catahoula,” DeRouen said as the crowd laughed. “Coach (Carroll) Delahoussaye told me you have to go to Catahoula because that is where you are going to get your offensive linemen. Well, I want to win so anything we’ll do, we’ll try it. I’m going to bite the bullet. We’ll go to Catahoula. … I drove up, I didn’t know. I thought it was a Teurlings baseball game (with) more Confederate flags and Rebels shirts.”