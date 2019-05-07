The Loreauville baseball program, the defending champions in Class 2A, entered the playoffs a game under .500 (13-14), so Tiger coach Rob Segura doesn’t have any gripes about being seeded eighth. Segura acknowledges his club just didn’t win enough regular season games, albeit against a challenging schedule, to warrant a better seed.
But the numbers that truly matter in the postseason are the ones on the scoreboard. Ask top-seeded Winnfield, outscored 15-3 in the Loreauville’s road sweep.
“When you get into the playoffs, seeding doesn’t really matter. It’s just a number,” said Segura, who coached Loreauville to it first state championship in school history last year. “Everybody’s really 0-0 again, and the team that plays the best is going to win.”
Loreauville is certainly playing some of its best ball of the season at the right time, specifically on the mound. In Friday’s 4-1 win against Winnfield, junior left-hander Deven Richard went the distance, allowing one run on one hit and striking out six. Michael Latulas, a Southern Miss commitment, paced the Loreauville offense with three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer to break a tie in the sixth and two-run double to pad the lead in the seventh.
In Saturday’s 11-2 victory, Beau Blanchard and Gavin Lancon combined to hold Winnfield to two runs on five hits. Lancon struck out seven in three innings of relief.
Richard, Blanchard and Lancon’s emergence in the postseason has been critical since ace Caleb Washington, another junior lefty, has been unable to pitch in the second half of the season due to injury. Washington, an outfielder, is back in the lineup, however. He was responsible for two RBIs in the series-clinching victory.
“The guys that we brought in, especially come playoff time, have really pitched well for us,” Segura said. “We had our struggles during the year, and for whatever reason, now they’re kind of starting figure it out a little bit. That’s been a big help for us, especially on Friday when our starter went a complete game so we were able to hold the bullpen. That’s always a positive.”
Asked if he’s been able to to identify what switch has been flipped for his pitching staff, Segura chuckled.
“That switch, whatever that is, I don’t know,” the Tigers’ 11th-year coach said.
Loreauville returned the majority of its starters from last season, but only a few of them are playing the same position as they did a year ago. But roles have been cemented by now, and the experience of playing in last year’s state tournament should help Loreauville when it takes the field for a semifinal rematch against Kinder at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Field 40 — or at least Segura is hoping so.
“I hope so, but it’s a different year, different team. You never know how kids are going to respond,” said Segura, whose team rallied from a five-run deficit against Welsh in last year’s title game. “Last year, that was the one concern that I had going in, and I was floored that the situation different bother them.”