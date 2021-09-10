From the start, there was no doubt that the Lafayette Christian Knights were primed for an offensive explosion in their home opener Friday night against the Lafayette High Mighty Lions.
Knights quarterback JuJuan Johnson led a flawless first drive in which he hit Alonzo Ryes on a 43-yard bomb followed by a 32-yard touchdown strike to Darin Riggs, and that set the stage for the rest of the night with the Knights cruising past the Mighty Lions, 47-27.
Johnson finished with 277 yards through the air on 14-of-16 passing and four touchdowns in what was a dominant performance for a passing game that entered the night looking to improve.
“We came out and competed hard,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “Did a really good job of taking control of the game early on, got off to a good start, executed really well offensively and defensively. We showed some improvements in our special teams as well from last week."
“He (Johnson) is really growing into a dynamic player. He has the ability to make plays in the passing game and the running game, and he put that on full display tonight. It was just a really good overall team win.”
Riggs led the team with 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns on five receptions and was a dominant force downfield along with Ryes, who finished with five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
“We had some opportunities for big plays and were able to connect on them,” Faulk said. “We did a really good job, and none of that is possible without the play of our offensive line and our running backs doing a good job in protection and picking up some of the pressures that they brought tonight. Our guys were really explosive and did a really good job running it and throwing it tonight.”
Johnson also contributed as a runner with 94 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, and the Mighty Lions defense seemingly had no answer as far as slowing him down.
“Really and truly, I couldn’t do anything without my team,” Johnson said. “Great blocks, great catches, we executed. That was good, they (Riggs and Ryes) have been working their butts off, they deserve it. All practice we’ve been working that play when Darian scored the first time, we’ve been working that play, and we got it done. We just came out and played our ball.”
The Knights’ defense also delivered a strong performance, as they were able to slow down a Mighty Lions offense that's tough to contain with dual-threat quarterback Grayson Saunier.
“You got to give credit to (Grayson) Saunier,” Faulk said. “You have him wrapped up, one guy lets off for a second on his coverage, and he makes a play. He did that a couple times down the stretch. Those guys compete hard in the game for four quarters. Coach Figaro has a lot to be proud of, they’ve got a lot to build on over there, so we’re just going to get back to work here and try to continue to do the same thing."
The Knights had some turnovers in the second half that allowed the Mighty Lions to get some late points in the fourth quarter, but it was overall a strong performance against a formidable 5A opponent.
“We competed in the game, did some really good things that really helped us to take control early in the game,” Faulk said. “Of course at the end right there, we don’t want to give up some of the plays that we did, but you have to give those kids credit from Lafayette High and those coaches credit. They coached them hard, they competed hard in the game the entire time. We have some areas to improve in, some areas to grow in, and those are the things we’re going to focus on doing.”
The Knights are now 2-0 on the season, and they’ll look to continue their winning ways against another 5A opponent in fellow defending state champion Acadiana.
“We’re going to enjoy this one here tonight and then we’ll get to work,” Faulk said. “We’ll correct this one tomorrow and then get to work on Acadiana tomorrow. Acadiana’s Acadiana, they’re back-to-back defending state champions, they have some experienced kids back from that group, and so we’re going to come out and prepare as well as we can next week and and give it everything that we have and try and come out with the win next week.”