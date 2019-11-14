The Acadiana offense has been putting up scary numbers.
Heading into Friday's home playoff game against No. 32 Benton (5-5), the top-seeded Wreckin' Rams (10-0) are averaging almost 61 points per game over the past four weeks.
"Keontae Williams has done a tremendous job of running our offense," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said of his quarterback. "It's one of those situations where the stats might not show it, but he's the key to the whole thing with the option game.
"He's as good as anybody we've had here. He's a good runner who can also throw the ball. He's a big-time team guy. We haven't used him as much running the ball to keep him healthy, but we'll use him more in the playoffs."
Acadiana has three of the area's top rushers, led by Dillan Monette (1,488 yards, 27 TDs), Lucky Brooks (1,013 yards, 15 TDs) and Tyvin Zeno (738 yards, 12 TDs).
"Dillan can really run," McCullough said. "He runs a 10.6 in the 100 meters, He's also strong for his size."
Monette finished second in the 60 meters at the state indoor track championships earlier this year, one spot ahead of Westgate's Kayshon Boutte.
With the remarkable statistics compiled by Acadiana's offense, their defense hasn't achieved as much notoriety, but the unit has been consistent most of the year.
"The defense plays hard," McCullough said. "They've done a good job with the exception of the first half vs. Sam Houston. They've done well at all three levels running to the football.
"We're working hard with the offensive line on some things we need to be better with to win this week and hopefully down the line. We have a routine and we're sticking with it. It's nice to be 10-0, but that's over with. We've put that behind us because everyone is now 0-0. The goal is to be 1-0 after Friday."
Southside reaches next level
As a program in its first year of varsity competition, Southside has exceeded all realistic expectations by making the playoffs.
Now, the 25th-seeded Sharks (6-4) are preparing for a trip to Bossier City in a quest to upset No. 8 Airline (8-2) on Friday.
"Entering the season, I never really thought about the playoffs," Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. "We were focused on the task at hand, which was preparing for Week 1. But everybody is excited. Our locker room is somewhat unique in that it's almost like it's our first game of the season again.
"It's a new experience. The guys had been feeling their way through practice, so we had to pump them up a little bit to let them know what's in front of them. We told them that not everyone gets to keep playing like we are."
Last week, Dillon Monette threw for 396 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Sharks rallied to defeat New Iberia 49-35.
"We were down 14 at the half," Fontenot said. "Offensively, we turned the ball over on four consecutive drives. We did everything we could to give it away, but our defense played great all game. Lucus Curnutte returned an interception 50 yards and also returned a fumble almost the same distance.
"Rhett Pelloquin had a series of plays where he intercepted the ball near the goal-line. Then, on the next play, he had a 98-yard touchdown catch."
In addition to Monette, who is second among area passers with 2,877 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Sharks feature two of the area's top six receivers in Pelloquin and Jack Pruitt, who have combined for 116 catches, 2,186 yards and 26 scores.
"Those two receivers are amazing," Fontenot said. "I've never had two 1,000-yard receivers in a 10-game season. Connor Venetis, our tight end, has been in there, too. He's caught some significant passes. Rhett and Jack get all the publicity but Cedric McDonald and Joe Kreamer have made it balanced."
Airline, which lost to Ruston and Byrd, has also enjoyed success throwing the football.
Through Week 9, quarterback Alex Garcia had passed for 1,712 yards and 18 TDs. His favorite receivers are Kevin Pouncy and Daniel Smith (combined 61 catches, 985 yards, 11 TDs).
"They're big," Fontenot said of the Vikings. "It's what you expect to get when you play a team from up there. Their size is the first thing that pops out. They don't do a ton of different things, but they're super well-coached.
"On defense, the secondary is their strength. They also get decent pressure with their defensive line which makes it hard to run the ball. I think this will be a lower-scoring game, not a track meet like some of the games we've played."
Comeaux thinking upset
Comeaux coach Doug Dotson hopes sixth-seeded Slidell is ripe for an upset when the No. 27 Spartans (5-5) travel to take on the Tigers (8-2) Friday.
"We've had a really good week of practice," Dotson said. "When you get to Week 11, there's not a whole lot of banging around in practice. It's a lot more mental. The kids know what's at stake. I know they want to win and the seniors aren't ready to quit playing. That's a good sign.
"Sometimes it's hard to make kids realize that you have to put everything aside and have great practices. It sounds simple, but you never know what may be going on with kids."
Slidell, which has won five straight games, features Louisiana Tech running back commitment Harlan Dixon. Ranked as the No. 38 player in Louisiana by 247Sports, Dixon ranks second among New Orleans metro area rushers with 1,415 yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 carries.
The Tigers are far from a one-man show, however. Quarterback John Autry is fifth among area passers with 2,078 yards and 17 TDs. His favorite target, Jordan Smith, has 55 receptions for 963 yards and nine scores.
"No. 12 (Smith) is really good," Dotson said. "He and the quarterback have a connection, and the Dixon kid is one heck of a running back. For us to have a chance, we'll have to stop him.
"Our best defense is our offense. Taking that approach has helped us take pressure off our defense. We've held some teams that score a lot of points to less than their average because of our offense."
The Spartans have been balanced on offense with dual-threat quarterback Tre' Harris (1,173 yards passing, 7 TDs), tailback Eddie Flugence (778 yards rushing 8 TDs) and receiver Malik Nabers (53 rec., 1,124 yards, 11 TDs).
"Malik is also a great return guy," said Dotson of the junior, who brought back two kicks for touchdowns last week vs. Barbe. "He's scored in just about every way imaginable. He even threw a touchdown pass against Notre Dame, but it got called back by a penalty.
"As Tre' goes, we go. He understands the position he's in as the leader of this team. He'll need to have a good night for us to have a chance. We don't throw it a whole lot, so when we do it has to count. We tell him to just throw touchdowns."