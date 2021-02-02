Considering the Acadiana area high school basketball season only has a few weeks remaining in the regular season, many would argue basketball too has won the battle against COVID-19.
Actually, the battle is still ongoing. Across the state, close to 1,000 boys and girls basketball games have been either cancelled or postponed across the state due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, causing teams to have to quarantine for 14 days with no practice or games.
Fortunately, close to half of those games were rescheduled, according to the LHSAA. Naturally, many teams have had difficulty establishing rhythm and continuity around all the interruptions to the schedule.
“That’s a lot of games changing,” St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard said. “I feel for Daniel Gautreaux, our assignment secretary. We’re not paying him enough for what he’s having to do this year to try to schedule and reschedule games and send referees here, cancel on the last day. I know it’s been a nightmare for him. I have to look outside because we’ve been so fortunate ourselves, but when I look around at some of my coaching friends, they’ve had a bunch of games postponed, so I’d say it’s been pretty tough on most people this year.”
Certainly, all the changes has made life challenging for Gautreaux, the Lafayette area's basketball assignment secretary. Somehow he's managed to have an officiating crew at every scheduled or postponed game throughout the season so far.
“We’ve been reduced to putting out an official schedule Wednesday morning for Thursday and Friday,” Gautreaux said. “Games have been getting adjusted pretty frequently. We put out the schedule like 7 or 8 days in advance in previous seasons. In my opinion, basketball is winning, yes. To me, coaches have done a great job of communicating with me. They’ve also done a really good job of trying to find matchups to play. I think the basketball coaches in our area have done a really good job of trying to get in as many games as possible.”
Gautreaux credits his officials for handling the many uncertainties during his basketball season.
“I’m fortunate that we have a large association,” Gautreaux said. “We’ve had to cover games for other associations where they didn’t have enough officials for that particular night, so our officials have gone to Lake Charles or gone to Opelousas if they couldn’t cover games. Yes, we’ve been able to meet every request. I can call guys at 4 o’clock and have them there for 5, because most of our officials are carrying their uniforms in their vehicles to be able to adjust to last-minute time changes.”
“From an officiating standpoint, it’s surprisingly worked out much better than we thought. We haven’t had one game all season where our officials were scheduled for a game and our officials haven’t shown up. We’ve had a couple show up late, but that’s normal. I think our guys have done a great job. I’m really proud of their commitment to high school basketball in this area.”
Broussard’s Cougars have been fortunate as far as scheduling. After undergoing a two-week quarantine prior to the season, STM has been COVID-free and is currently on a 17-game winning streak.
“I think right now, I’ve only had to postpone one game," Broussard said. "It was against Acadiana, and we’ve since played that game. It’s kind of unbelievable, where you look at some teams where their record is. When you look at De La Salle, they’re 7-4, and they’ve been quarantined for almost a month. We’ve been very, very fortunate about that, and I think that could be a contributing factor to us going through the season so far and not having any setbacks.”
Not every school has been that fortunate. Lafayette High's girls team, for example, were forced to quarantine in the middle of a hot streak.
“We were finally on a good run at the moment and were happy with the position we were in,” Lafayette High girls coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “Having to quarantine set us back a bit, but we were able to heal up a little bit. It didn’t hurt us too much power ratings wise, as we stayed at No. 3 the past two weeks. We just want to close out district play strong and be ready for the playoffs.”
While quarantining wasn't detrimental to everyone, some teams such as the Carencro Bears boys basketball team had trouble getting going after having to quarantine around the holidays.
“Right at Christmas break, we had a stretch of several winnable games and then boom,” Kovatch said. “Football affected the flip side of that for us. We’re not always dependent on football kids, but this time around we were. We were just holding out for those guys, and from a scheduling standpoint it just wasn’t there for us. Normally before Christmas we have 18-20 games under our belt.”
There are concerns, however, about the playoffs. It's still unclear how a positive test will impact teams during the postseason.
“I’m extremely concerned,” Broussard said. “I sent an email to the LHSAA executive director, I haven’t gotten a response yet because here’s my concern: let’s say we play someone in the semifinals and beat them on Tuesday, and then Thursday I get a call saying, ‘coach, my point guard and my power forward have just tested positive for COVID.’ Are we not going to be able to play in the state championship game? That's a concern of mine. The playoffs are a critical time of the year, is that what's going to happen? I’ve got big concerns about that because as good as we’ve dodged it so far, there’s no guarantee that we can dodge it in the playoffs. What’s going to happen in that case?”
If teams across the area and state can indeed avoid disaster scenarios in the postseason, perhaps the LHSAA can claim a victory in the hard-fought battle against COVID-19.
“I’d say we’ve been able to maintain (the season),” Kanonu said. “Some teams are more fortunate than others as far as who they play. It’s probably been different for everybody. I would think everyone’s had at least one game postponed. The key is maintaining some type of normalcy while also adapting and adjusting to change. We hope we can finish it out.”