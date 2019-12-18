After four seasons as Lafayette High’s head football coach, Rob Pool’s efforts to turn around the Mighty Lions’ football program have ended.

On Friday, Pool’s resignation from his position will become official.

“Our administration and I decided that it was in the best interest of the program that somebody else be the head coach,” Pool said.

Mighty Lions' upset bid against Sam Houston falls short Coming off a devastating 63-35 loss to the Southside Sharks, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions faced an even larger task on paper in the Sam Hou…

Pool took over a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2006 and hadn’t made the playoffs since 2012. Lafayette High’s playoff hopes were high at midseason with a 4-1 start, but the Lions lost their final five games to finish 4-6.

Pool took over the program after Jay Domengeaux had gone 17-33 in five seasons. Ironically, the Lions were 3-7 the year before Pool took over and 4-6 after a 4-1 start two seasons prior to Pool's arrival.

"I have a lot of respect for those that were here before me," Pool said.

In his four seasons at the helm, the Lions were 11-29 without a winning season or a playoff appearance.

“We worked hard to try to change the mindset,” Pool said. “The kids worked hard too. I never had a problem with the effort of our kids … never. They always played hard.”

+4 Southside Sharks extra sharp in blowout win over Lafayette High to improve to 5-3 Year 1 for the Southside Sharks took a huge step forward Thursday, when coach Josh Fontenot’s club rolled past the Lafayette High Mighty Lions…

Pool led efforts to improve the weight room and other facilities around the athletic department and also spearheaded a move to recognize former Lafayette High athletic greats by recognizing them on the campus, as well as reinstating the athletic department’s Hall of Fame program.

“I worked hard for things to be positive,” Pool said.

Pool believes the program is in position to be successful in the future.

“I was actually very excited about next season,” Pool said. “I think the kids weren’t pleased with the way last season ended and were ready to work hard to get better. I think we were ready to take the next step.”

In the preseason, Pool was excited about the addition to more coaches and feels that trend needs to continue if future success in the program is going to be attained.

“The ability to hire coaches has to be the utmost importance or the kids are going to suffer,” Pool said. “We have to be able to do things like all the other schools in our district that we’re competing against.”

+2 Postseason berths in sight, but Lafayette, Southside focused on task at hand “One game at a time” is common coach speak, but in the mind of Southside football coach Josh Fontenot it was the only way to operate entering …

Pool said his plans are to coach in the area again even though he’s got some job opportunities in Mississippi.

“We’re staying here,” he said. “I’m looking for a job. I plan on continuing to coach football.”