Jesuit tight end Ross Talbort gets a dozen yards on a pass play before he is tackled by John Curtis defensive back Donald Clay in the first quarter as they play in Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans, La. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

 Advocate staff photo by ELIOT KAMENITZ

NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA

PREP FOOTBALL JAMBOREES

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Thursday

Ehret Jamboree

(at Hoss Memtsas)

East St. John JV vs. Ehret JV, 4 p.m.

East St. John vs. Ehret, 6 p.m.

Hahnville Jamboree

Jesuit JV vs. Hahnville JV, 5:30 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Riverdale Jamboree

(at Joe Yenni Stadium)

Haynes vs. Grace King, 5 p.m.

Bonnabel vs. Riverdale, 6:30 p.m.

 

Friday

Albany Jamboree

Abramson Sci vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.

Salmen vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Algiers Classic Jamboree

(at Behrman Stadium)

West Jefferson vs. Karr, 6 p.m.

Helen Cox vs. 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Hannan Jamboree

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Country Day, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Hannan, 7:30 p.m.

Brothers of the Sacred Heart Jamboree

(At Nicholls State Guidry Stadium)

Holy Cross vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Brother Martin vs. E.D. White, 7:30 p.m.

Chalmette Bobby Nuss Jamboree

Shaw vs. KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Chalmette, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers Jamboree

(At St. Paul’s Hunter Stadium)

Rummel vs. St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.

Fisher Jamboree

Higgins vs. Carver, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

Live Oak Mears Sand & Gravel Jamboree

(at Live Oak)

Fontainebleau JV vs. Live Oak J.V, 5:30 p.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Lutcher Jamboree

Destrehan JV vs. Lutcher JV, 6 p.m.

Destrehan vs. Lutcher, 30 minutes following first game

Mandeville Jamboree

John Curtis vs. Covington, 6 p.m.

South Plaquemine vs. Mandeville, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Jamboree

Lusher vs. Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

Sophie Wright vs. Newman, 6 p.m.

St. Martin’s vs. Pope John Paul II, 8 p.m.

Northlake Christian Jamboree

Livingston vs. Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Livingston vs. Cohen College Prep, 6:45 p.m.

College Cohen Prep vs. Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Northshore Jamboree

(At Lakeshore)

Northshore vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Slidell vs. Lakeshore, 30 minutes following first game

North Oaks Jamboree

(At Ponchatoula)

East Jefferson vs. Hammond, 5:30 p.m.

De La Salle vs. Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne Parish Jamboree

(At South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg)

H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

Ellender vs. Terrebonne, 8 p.m.

Thibodaux Jamboree

(At Thibodaux)

Riverside vs. South Lafourche, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche vs. Thibodaux, 7:30 p.m.

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

River Parish Jamboree

(At West St. John)

St. James vs. Assumption, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at West St. John, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Parish Jamboree

(At Pine)

Franklinton vs. Varnado, 6:30 p.m.

Bogalusa vs. Pine, following first game

Saturday, Aug. 25

St. Augustine Nick Connor Jamboree

(At Tad Gormley Stadium)

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McDonogh 35, 3 p.m.

McMain vs. John F. Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Warren Easton vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

