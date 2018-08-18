NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA
PREP FOOTBALL JAMBOREES
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Thursday
Ehret Jamboree
(at Hoss Memtsas)
East St. John JV vs. Ehret JV, 4 p.m.
East St. John vs. Ehret, 6 p.m.
Hahnville Jamboree
Jesuit JV vs. Hahnville JV, 5:30 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Riverdale Jamboree
(at Joe Yenni Stadium)
Haynes vs. Grace King, 5 p.m.
Bonnabel vs. Riverdale, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Albany Jamboree
Abramson Sci vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.
Salmen vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Algiers Classic Jamboree
(at Behrman Stadium)
West Jefferson vs. Karr, 6 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Hannan Jamboree
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Country Day, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Brothers of the Sacred Heart Jamboree
(At Nicholls State Guidry Stadium)
Holy Cross vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. E.D. White, 7:30 p.m.
Chalmette Bobby Nuss Jamboree
Shaw vs. KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Chalmette, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Brothers Jamboree
(At St. Paul’s Hunter Stadium)
Rummel vs. St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.
Fisher Jamboree
Higgins vs. Carver, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
Live Oak Mears Sand & Gravel Jamboree
(at Live Oak)
Fontainebleau JV vs. Live Oak J.V, 5:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Lutcher Jamboree
Destrehan JV vs. Lutcher JV, 6 p.m.
Destrehan vs. Lutcher, 30 minutes following first game
Mandeville Jamboree
John Curtis vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
South Plaquemine vs. Mandeville, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Jamboree
Lusher vs. Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
Sophie Wright vs. Newman, 6 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. Pope John Paul II, 8 p.m.
Northlake Christian Jamboree
Livingston vs. Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Livingston vs. Cohen College Prep, 6:45 p.m.
College Cohen Prep vs. Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Northshore Jamboree
(At Lakeshore)
Northshore vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Slidell vs. Lakeshore, 30 minutes following first game
North Oaks Jamboree
(At Ponchatoula)
East Jefferson vs. Hammond, 5:30 p.m.
De La Salle vs. Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne Parish Jamboree
(At South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg)
H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Ellender vs. Terrebonne, 8 p.m.
Thibodaux Jamboree
(At Thibodaux)
Riverside vs. South Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche vs. Thibodaux, 7:30 p.m.
Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
River Parish Jamboree
(At West St. John)
St. James vs. Assumption, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at West St. John, 7:30 p.m.
Washington Parish Jamboree
(At Pine)
Franklinton vs. Varnado, 6:30 p.m.
Bogalusa vs. Pine, following first game
Saturday, Aug. 25
St. Augustine Nick Connor Jamboree
(At Tad Gormley Stadium)
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McDonogh 35, 3 p.m.
McMain vs. John F. Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m.