UL women's road series postponed due to COVID
It appears UL women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin' Cajuns won't have to travel six times in their first eight Sun Belt games after all. On Thursday, it was announced this weekend's scheduled road trip to Little Rock was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Trojans' program.
The league office will attempt to reschedule the series at a later date.
“We are obviously disappointed we will not be able to travel to Little Rock, but the health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff continue to be our top priority,” Brodhead said in a statement. “We look forward to getting back onto the court to continue our season next weekend at home against UT Arlington.”
UL is now next scheduled to play next Friday at home against UTA at 6 p.m. in the Cajundome.
Comeaux looking for new football coach
The Comeaux High administration and the Lafayette Parish School Board is currently accepting applications to fill the new vacancy of head football coach for the Spartans since Monday's resignation by Doug Dotson through Monday, Jan. 18.
The teaching position is in physical education. All interested should apply at lpssonline.com (click on employment and faculty, and then apply here). For additional information, call principal Renee White at (337) 521-7970 (rcwhite@lpssonline.com) or athletic director Keith Bergeron at 337-277-6541 (akbergeron@lpssonline.com).