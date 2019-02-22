There’s several really good ways to secure a modest lead late in a basketball game.

The No. 17-seeded Hahnville Tigers might have selected the two best ones in their 58-55 Class 5A bi-district state playoff game road win over No. 16 Lafayette High on Friday.

First, the Tigers ran clock when they gained possession of the ball – a few times an entire minute or longer.

“Believe it or not, we worked on it so much this week,” Hahnville coach Yussef Jasmine said. “We had a lot of games where we played well at the beginning of the game and the end game was bad. We put in a lot of work on our end game. I’m glad that’s the first question you asked me because that’s what we worked on a lot this week and I thought we did a good job with that.”

Part of what allowed Hahnville to be so successful in maintaining possession for lengthy periods of time is being blessed with many guards, but also that their post player Kaden Pierre can handle the ball as well. Pierre finished the game with 17 points in addition to his ball handling.

“We’ve got so many guards who can keep the ball away and then we’ve got our big guy who is big big guy, but he can step out and handle the ball,” Jasmine said. “They’ve got a big guy too. He’s 6-8, but it’s harder to stay in front. He wants to defend in the paint, so that’s our advantage when we play teams like that.”

The next big factor for the Tigers (now 21-13) was Claudell Harris making eight straight free throws in the final 1:23 on his way to a game-high 19 points to help hold off a late Mighty Lions’ charge.

“We work on that (free throws late) all the time,” Jasmine said with a big smile. “We work on that so much.”

Neither of those factors were a big surprise for Lafayette High coach Clifton Brown.

“He’s been known for that at East St. John, being very patient on offense,” Brown said. “I knew if they were able to get up, it was going to be hard for us to come back. I talked to the kids about that.”

Brown said his Lions, who finished 19-12 on the season with just one senior, were also good a protecting leads at times this season. As it turned out, however, Lafayette High never owned a lead on the night.

The third successful strategy for the visiting Tigers was somehow limiting Lions’ sophomore sensation Kendrick Delahoussaye to 17 points.

“We knew he was a good player coming in, so we just tried to keep him guessing,” Jasmine said. “We tried to change it up on him. If we’d go man the whole time, he’d said, ‘Alright, I see how they’re guarding me.’ So we switched to zone and then we switched to press where it takes him longer to get the ball. We were actually working the clock on offense and defense.”

The Lions got a big 3-pointer from Jalen Ozenne with 11.6 seconds left to cut Hahnville’s lead to 57-55, but another 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark for a three-point loss.

“I didn’t think we had a chance to win the district coming in,” Brown said. “This year, the kids really surprised me. I’m proud of every last one of them. We came up a little short today, but I’m still proud of them. We get a lot of the kids back – a good nucleus – so hopefully we can get better.”