Separate hearings at the LHSAA office for Carver and John F. Kennedy, which were involved in a bench-clearing basketball altercation yielded no decision Friday.
Instead, LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said additional investigation is now required. The two schools were involved in an incident with 1:20 remaining in their game Tuesday night at Carver. At the time, Carver led 55-32.
“Because of new information presented in the hearings, we are investigating these additional details,” Sanders said. “We should have a ruling early next week.
Reports said the bulk of the players for the two teams wound up on the court, along with spectators. Under LHSAA rules, any player who leaves the bench during a fight is automatically suspended for one game regardless of whether they took part in the scuffle.
New Orleans law enforcement had to intervene and then escorted both teams to their locker rooms before clearing the gym. Carver was scheduled to play Sophie B. Wright the following night, but that game was canceled. It was the Kennedy's final regular-season game.
The hearing held Friday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge was not a sportsmanship hearing. Both schools appeared before an LHSAA committee that included Sanders and several members of the organization’s executive committee at different times.
Sanders said Carver was brought in to discuss the incident and because the school had previously been cited for lack of administrative control in previous sanctions. Kennedy was brought in because of its involvement in the Tuesday incident.
A third school, Church Point High, also appeared before the committee to appeal sanctions that involved spectator misconduct at a basketball game. Sanders said he expects the outcome of the CPHS hearing to also be decided early next week.