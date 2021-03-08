The JS Clark Bulldogs boys basketball program has come up in a hurry in recent seasons, and this year’s team might be their best yet.
The Bulldogs had a rough start to the season after dealing with COVID-19 and missing games, but they’ve come back strong since and have been firing on cylinders during the Class B playoffs in their quest for their first state championship.
The No. 5-seeded Bulldogs returned to the Top 28 this season after defeating the team that eliminated them last season in Doyline. Now hey face a tough test in the semifinals against No. 1-seeded Anacoco at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“We’re definitely excited,” Bulldogs coach Tiffanie Lewis said. “We started off really slow. COVID hit us early in the season, and we were out 21 dyas. It was looking really rough for us there for a minute since we didn’t have continuity after losing seven seniors, and we needed that comradery to get back with the new kids, and they’ve finally brought it all together. I’d say we’re peaking at the right time now.”
The Bulldogs played Anacoco early in the season and struggled, but Lewis is a lot more confident now that they’ve had players step up and complement seniors D’Marcus Fugett and Joseph Levier.
“I’m feeling good,” Lewis said. “We played them (Anacoco) the first game of the season, but that score doesn’t reflect what we’re looking like now. There’s more trust amongst the team, everyone knows their role. I feel like our athleticism will carry us through.”
Fugett and Levier have been instrumental as senior leaders for the Bulldogs and are complemented by sophomore point guard Trevor Daugherty and junior Brylen Tyler.
“D’Marcus (Fugett) has been on the team since he was a freshman,” Lewis said. “His leadership and experience make him a cool-hand, and he’s just an all-around athlete who can get it done from any spot on the floor. Joseph (Levier) is the heartbeat of our team, he never stops on the defensive end. Trevor Daugherty is our point guard. We call him a general because he makes things happen, and Brylen Tyler is a sleeping giant that’s woken up for us.”
The key to the matchup for the Bulldogs will be slowing down Anacoco’s explosive offense, and Lewis is confident they have the pieces to do so.
“It breaks down to what we’ve been focusing on all year, which is defense,” Lewis said. “They (Anacoco) run a great offense, so we’ll have to break that down and really attack them, which will be the difference maker I think.”
The Bulldogs will take the court Tuesday in Lake Charles, and they’ll have the opportunity to take home the Class B championship on Friday if they can get the win.
“This is probably the best group of kids I’ve had collectively since I’ve been coaching,” Lewis said. “We have every piece we need to win a championship.”