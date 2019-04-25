St. Thomas More coach Gary Perkins can’t quite put his finger on why historically the Cougars get off to a slow start.
“I don't know if it's my scheduling or what, but the early part of the season, we seem to not throw enough strikes and not play quality defense,” Perkins said. “All of a sudden, we find it and when we find it, we become a confident baseball team.”
It happened again in 2019, as the Cougars started 7-5 and struggled to throw strikes — especially after the Cougars lost pitchers Drew McDaniel and Hunter Duhon to injury. Perkins said, ironically, losing McDaniel and Duhon might have been the turning point of the season.
“When McDaniel went down and we lost Duhon to Tommy John surgery — that was our 1-2 punch,” Perkins said. “We had to reach down and ask some guys to step it up. We had Grant St. Cyr, John Moody and Ethan Bienvenu step it up. Once our team saw our pitching was still going to be there, that got us going.
“We started throwing more strikes and playing better defense. It’s a combination of all of it, but once we saw we had some other arms, the kids started playing well.”
St. Cyr pitched in Game 1 of Thursday's Division II regional playoff series against David Thibodaux — an 11-0 win. McDaniel pitched his first complete game since the injury in Game 2, a 27-0 win. Clearly, the Bulldogs were overmatched, but Perkins said it was good to see the Cougars not simply go through the motions.
The regional-round sweep sends the Cougars (29-7) to the quarterfinals, where they will face either E.D. White or St. Louis.
“We went out there and played,” Perkins said. “We scored a lot of runs, but we also had a lot of true hits and my two pitchers threw strikes. McDaniel came back and looked really good. There’s a lot of positive things about the series. It’s a first-round playoff game. We just happened to play pretty good and move on.”
McDaniel, who is committed to Ole Miss, is the key to what Perkins said is a championship-caliber team.
“We are trying to work him back to a 90-pitch count,” Perkins said. “(Against David Thibodaux), he finished with 56 pitches, so that is a bright side. If we can get him back to what he was, along with what I see from the other kids, this team has an opportunity to compete and that is all we can ask for.”
Perkins said it won’t be easy. He said there are at least six teams left with a legitimate shot to win it all. Perkins said despite that, he likes what his team brings to the table.
“They have some good teams out there,” Perkins said. “Obviously, even down the road in our own district with Teurlings, we know what they can do. It starts with pitching and I think we have a little pitching and we also have some guys that can swing.
“Bottom line, I like our parts. It’s not going to be easy. You have to be lucky and the baseball gods have to be with you. As long as our team shows up and plays, I have a lot of confidence in the Cougars.”