LAFAYETTE - The St. Thomas More Cougars started off a bit slow Wednesday night against Liberty in the Division II semifinals, but that proved to be deceiving.
The Cougars were trailing by eight points after the first quarter, but they turned up the heat with a dominant second and third quarter in which they outscored Liberty 40-12 and took home a commanding 71-51 victory.
“I just thought it was really a great performance by our guys,” Cougars coach Danny Broussard said. “We started off real shaky, and some teams would kind of get rattled, but not these guys. We said, ‘hey let’s just buckle down.’ We came out a little flat, not sure the reason why, and they came out hot. We did our thing, we played our defense and we just chipped away. I thought we did a great job defensively, and we beat a very good team by a considerable margin.”
The Cougars responded after the slow start and were carried by their experienced group of seniors led by Carter Domingue and Jaden Shelvin.
“I think tonight’s difference is experience,” Broussard said. “I think that was their (Liberty’s) first time, and you just can’t duplicate when you have experience. These guys have been around the block, so I think the experience factor was huge tonight. I think that’s the reason we were kind of able to pull away and put this thing away pretty early.”
Dominuge led the Cougars with 18 points followed by Shelvin with 17, most of which came in the second and third quarters.
“Like coach Danny said, I think that’s where experience plays in,” Domingue said. “At one point it was five seniors, and we’ve been playing together for I think six years now. We know each other, we feed off each other. I think that’s what changed the momentum, just experience and just the great chemistry we have on our team.”
Another key to the Cougars’ success was taking charges led by senior post player Bryce Boullion, something that Broussard thought that Liberty would excel at.
“In game film preparation that’s what we thought they (Liberty) did a great job of, was taking charges,” Broussard said. “I challenged our guys before the game and said, ‘hey let’s turn the table, let’s be the ones taking the charges,’ and we were there in position and just taking them. That’s a big factor because it takes buckets away and it changes how they play the game, they don’t just go to the basket like they normally do. That was huge for us, and I’m proud and I’m shocked that we took that many. (Bryce) Boullion might be in the record books. I think the records six in a game, and I think he may have broke that tonight.”
The Cougars have now won 25 straight games and need just one more to secure their fourth straight state championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against University High at Burton Coliseum.
“I think there’s something like 14 schools that have won three in a row, but when you go to four, it kind of narrows down a little bit,” Broussard said. “I told our guys, they talk about dynasties I’m not sure it’s a dynasty, but I tell you what, if you win four in a row, that would be pretty special in the record books in Louisiana basketball history, and we want to make history, we want to be four, and I think we can do it.”