With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title.
But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
Teurlings was able to overcome first-half mistakes and pull away from North Vermilion with a second-half shutout.
Still improvements will need to be made if Teurlings are going to accomplish their goal of winning a state championship, according to coach Dane Charpentier said.
“We started off a little sloppy, you know, they do a good job of running the wing and we got ‘em a couple of short fields early and they too advantage of it,” Charpentier said.
Teurlings fumbled on its first drive of the game giving the ball to the Patriots' 30 and later in the first half Teurlings fumbled in Patriot territory. It was returned to the TCHS 6 with the ensuing drive starting at the 3 after a TCHS sideline infraction. North Vermillion converted both drives into two rushing touchdowns for Tucker Denais.
Preston Welch passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Kentrell Prejean caught two touchdowns and Travis Gallien and Cade Robin each caught one touchdown.
Gallien, a freshman, has been a new weapon for TCHS and his development has allowed the Rebels to improve offensively this season, Charpentier said.
Prejean impacted the game even when he wasn’t touching the ball, Charpentier said. North Vermilion refused to punt to Prejean all game and some of their punts went out of bounds giving TCHS good starting field position.
“They look at me as a dangerous opponent. I don’t want to say they’re scared but like, humbly, you know they make chances when they don’t kick it. So, I’m happy for that and to get the ball in better position,” Prejean said.
Tanner Brinkman led the team in rushing with 64 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns. Lawson Brickner also rushed for 37 yards on 6 attempts and a touchdown.
Teurlings got creative with its special teams in the first half by recovering two of three onside kicks scoring touchdowns on the two ensuing possessions.
“It was actually a complete surprise to me. Like, we practice it, but we’ve only used it once in our 10 games,” Charlie Mader said.
Teurlings hope to face STM in the finals of the Division II select playoffs and avenge their only loss of the season, according to Brinkman.
“STM has always been our rivals. I’m ready to play ‘em again. A holy war finals would be a great game,” Brinkman said.