Lafayette High is known for its excellent academic status, the Mighty Lions band, and most recently, possibly the greatest pole vaulter of all time.
If the first two weeks of the 2019 season are any indication, however, football may soon be added to that list, as well.
The Lions overwhelmed the No. 4-ranked St. Martinville Tigers with a stingy defense at the Lions Den for an impressive 38-7 home victory.
“Stopping St. Martinville in the red zone after they had successful drives was a key to success in the first half,” said LHS coach Rob Pool, who improved to 2-0 on the young season for the first time in his fourth season at the helm.
St. Martinville attempted three consecutive fourth-down conversions in the first half, failing each time. The Tigers only score happened at the 5:57 mark of the first quarter. A great drive drive capped by a 3-yard quarterback run by Tanner Harrison tied the game 7-7 and answered a quick Lions 8-yard touchdown run by emerging star running back Derezz Landry within the first minute of the game.
At that point, few imagined that would be St. Martinville's final score of the night.
Xan Saunier’s pinpoint passing and the legs of Landry set up the next score for the Lions. An 11-yard pounding run by tight end Landon Charrier from the fullback position at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter made the score 14-7 Lafayette and closed a wild scoring exchange in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
Special teams also played an important role. All-district kicker, Jacques Comeaux and the coverage teams prevented the dangerous Tiger returner, Brian Wiltz, from scoring.
Wiltz made plays all night but never made it into the end zone, unlike last year's back-breaking 99-yard kickoff return.
“I felt we had the advantage on special teams, which was another key to our success,” Pool said.
This rang true as the Lions' Comeaux kicked a 42-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half for a 17-7 halftime lead.
Coach Pool opened the second half with a Sean Payton-like onside kick that was unsuccessful.
“I felt we needed to steal a possession because the were so talented on offense,” Pool explained.
Although the risk failed, the stingy defense held once again.
The Lions then took a commanding 24-7 lead after another successful drive and 1-yard plunge by Charrier at the 9:23 mark of the third quarter. Any hope the Tigers had was salted away by Lions' safety Oliver Craddock on the next possession when he returned an interception 51 yards for a score and a 31-7 lead.
“Oliver Craddock is an unbelievable athlete but he is so intelligent and smart in the classroom and on the field “ Pool said. “There are times where we let him make the run check, run stunt or coverage check because he knows exactly what’s going on and he was even coming to the sideline telling everybody what was going to happen based on their formation and where their backs were."
The defense continued its 'bend-don’t-break' attitude, snuffing out the last deep St. Martinville drive on another fourth down attempt at the end of third quarter.
The final score was a 35-yard touchdown pass from Saunier to Lions' running back Jason Sam with 9:35 left.