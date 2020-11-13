It’s been four years since St. Thomas More volleyball team was last in the Division II state championship game.
Senior Bailey Toups was only in eighth grade at the time, but that night was on her mind Friday afternoon as the Cougars finished off Academy of Our Lady in straight sets to earn a spot in the final against district rival Teurlings Catholic.
Toups wants to relive that feeling again one last time before she ends her high school career. And if Friday is any indication, No. 2 STM is capable of realizing her goal.
Going into the most important match of the year, Toups said the Cougars are playing exactly the way they need to right now.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to since Day 1 of the season,” Toups said of the championship game. “The last time in the finals for STM was my eighth grade year before we even got here. None of us have experienced the finals yet. No one knows what it’s like. Our goal was to get there, and now it’s to take it home.”
The Cougars (14-4) were in complete control for the vast majority of the match.
But even so, all three sets featured AOL keeping the score close early before STM stormed ahead for a victory by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-15.
There was no particular cause for the slow starts, Toups said, but each one served as a wakeup call to the little mistakes they were making. Once corrected, STM surged ahead.
“We were just starting off slow in every set,” Toups said. “We just couldn’t get that spark in the beginning. But out of the first timeout in the second set we knew we needed to kick it into gear. We did that.”
Toups was the key to the match with 35 assists and a stunning six aces. She also chipped in a block to her total.
Meanwhile it was AC Foehlich who paced the Cougars offensively with 15 kills to go with her 17 digs.
“Once we passed in system we were able to run some things and take advantage of some mismatches,” STM coach Jessica Burke said. “It was really quality for us.”
Those in-game adjustments will be crucial for STM as they go up against seven-time reigning state champion Teurlings.
The Division II final teams met once this season, on Oct. 20, when Teurlings swept the Cougars in three sets. This will also be the third time in four years since Teurlings moved to Division II that these two programs meet in the playoffs with the Rebels taking both previous meetings.
Still, STM isn’t backing down from the fight.
“We continue to play better every game and find more comfort in our offense,” Burke said. “I’m excited we get to play in this last game.”