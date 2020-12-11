The weather forecast for Friday in Acadiana called for storms after midnight.
But in Carencro, lightning struck much earlier.
Over and over again.
The top-seeded Golden Bears set a school record for points Friday night in an 81-14 mauling of No. 8 Plaquemine at the field affectionately known as the Open Air Cro-Dome.
The Bears gained 180 yards in their first 10 plays from scrimmage and rolled to a 26-14 lead after the first quarter. The offense continued the onslaught while the Carencro defense shut out the Green Devils over the final three quarters.
“I’m proud of this defense,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said after the game. “It’s been a year-long process with these guys, and I think we’re finally getting it together the last couple of weeks. It’s a tribute to these kids and their work ethic.”
The defense accounted for 14 tackles for loss in the contest.
It took the Bears only two plays to get their first score. Kendrell Williams scored from 47 yards out. After forcing a punt, Carencro got on the board two plays later on a 27-yard run from quarterback Tavion Faulk.
Plaquemine got its first score on the ensuing possession as Devin Butler hit Rickey Green on a 61-yard completion and Green capped the 80-yard drive by scoring from nine yards out to cut the Carencro lead to 13-7, after a roughing the passer call on fourth down gave Plaquemine another chance.
Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 22 and 13 yards to extend the Bears’ lead to 26-7. But Plaquemine used a bit of lightning of their own as Trenton Hawkins broke through the Bears’ defense for an 80-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
From then on, it was all Carencro. The Bears’ offense scored on every possession. Williams scored for the second time on a 17-yard run, Dontae Darjean sprinted 31 yards for a score, Jaylen John returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown and Prejean scored for the third time to make the score 53-14 at the half.
“We’ve seen just about every defensive front you can throw at us this season,” Courville said. “We managed to find creases in their defense and our guys really did a good job of executing. We played really well up front. We had a great week of preparation, one of the best I’ve seen in my 30-something years.”
Williams scored his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter on a pass from Tavion Faulk; Chantz Ceasar scored on a 6-yard run; and John added a 3-yard score to close the third quarter scoring. Darjean got his second score on a 19-yard run to close out the night.
The Golden Bears (10-1) will remain at home for the semifinals as they entertain Neville, which defeated Minden 27-0 Thursday night.
“We’ll enjoy this one but we’ll go back to work," Courville said. "When you get this far, you go up against the blue bloods and Neville is one of those top tier programs in the state. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”