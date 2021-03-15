NEW IBERIA — Highland Baptist senior Marin Barras signed a letter of intent Monday to continue her track and field career at UL.
After recently leading Highland's basketball team to the Division IV state finals, Barras switched to the track and field circuit and set personal records in the discus and shot put while winning both events at Acadiana High's Ram Relays last week.
In the shot put, Barras recorded a distance of 42 feet, 4 inches. In the discus, her toss of 121-8 gave her a huge winning margin over the nearest competitor's throw of 99-10.
As a sophomore, Barras placed first in Class 1A at the LHSAA outdoor track and field meet in the discus with a throw of 112-9. Last year's track and field season was canceled by COVID-19 issues.
"I was recruited by UL's throwing coach, Terry Hughes," Barras said. "He first reached out to me in November.
"And then once I got a scholarship offer from South Alabama, UL jumped in because they wanted me to go there. I decided to accept it almost immediately. It's close to home. I always wanted to go to UL."
"It's very rewarding," Highland track and field coach Scottie Williams said. "She was the one who had to put in all the hard work. I was just along for the ride. When I let UL know that South Alabama had offered, it sped up their timetable.
"She's always been one of the better throwers in the state at her age level. Most people haven't realized it because they don't pay attention to track. The first day I got her out here as a freshman, she was playing three other sports, but I knew from that day forward that she had the talent."
Barras said that Williams has set specific goals for her as the season continues.
"My goals are 45 feet for shot put and 140 in the discus," she said. "I agree with those goals. I feel like I can do that."
Barras' parents are UL graduates.
"It feels wonderfully awesome," Natalie Barras said. "I graduated from USL and her father graduated from USL, so there's nothing like being able to keep her near home."
Natalie Barras and her husband, Danny Barras, said that their favorite sport changes with the season and event.
"I love it all," Natalie said. "There's nothing like watching her hit in volleyball. There's nothing like watching her rebound in basketball. There's nothing like watching the discus or shot put fly, and there's nothing like watching her hit the softball."
"Words can't explain how happy we are," Danny Barras said. "I went to UL. My wife went to UL. Both my parents went to UL. Everybody in our family went there. To have her close to home and going to the school we went to, it's a blessing.
"We always wanted our kids to go there. It's an opportunity that we never thought would have happened along the way, but we're very excited about it."
Danny Barras said he was nervous about his daughter's collegiate destination.
"She had some offers to go out of state," he said. "We were holding our breath that UL would come through in the end. That's what we really wanted.
"Of course, it's not always what the parents want. We were going to accept anything that Marin wanted to do. This turned out perfectly, and we're looking forward to seeing what she can do in college."