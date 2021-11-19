The Carencro Bears were down several starters on both sides of the ball due to injury, but that didn’t stop them from nearly upsetting one of the best teams in the state.
The No. 18-seeded Bears were hosting the No. 2-seeded Neville Tigers in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, and the Bears appeared to be major underdogs considering the Tigers hadn’t allowed a point since Week 5 of the regular season, but they nearly pulled off the upset in a narrow 19-15 defeat.
The Bears had a chance to keep the game going with less than a minute, but a fourth-and-long pass from Josiah Granger to D'Mari Francis fell incomplete with contact from Tigers defenders, but the officials deemed the contact not significant enough to throw a flag for pass interference.
“Myself and the coaching staff are extremely proud of these kids,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “With all the adversity that we’ve gone through, we asked them to lay it on the line tonight. We told them to leave it all out on the field, and they did. We were undermanned at several positions across the field, but that didn’t phase our guys, and I’m so proud of that.”
Francis had caught a long bomb earlier on a fourth down from Granger, who was filling in at quarterback, to keep their last drive alive and was one of several young Bears to make an impact.
“Here’s another guy (D’Mari Francis) who’s a first year player for us who was spot playing,” Courville said. “Through injuries he got more reps and stuff like that. Kalen Beavers got banged up a little bit, so he (Francis) went in there and made a big first down catch to get us back in that situation."
“Here’s a kid (Granger) that had been starting at linebacker for us, he’s like a slash for us,” Courville said. “He played quarterback as a freshman, so had a little bit of experience, but for us he was another kid that just took it and went on with it. He took the job and worked hard to get the best he could at it and here we are. I'm extremely proud of these kids."
Sophomore running backs Joni Martin and Kennon Ryan carried the load on the ground, with Martin leading the Bears with 101 rushing yards.
“It (Martin having over 100 yards) doesn’t surprise me,” Courville said. “This is a kid that’s a sophomore that’s been playing defensive back for us and special teams. Two weeks ago we started getting these injuries, and we were down to sophomore running backs, so we brought Joni over, and he just went to work to try to be another running back for us. It says a lot about his character and just this team’s character.”
Granger scored the first touchdown after the Bears had taken advantage of a Tigers fumble early in the first quarter to set up a short field, and their other score came on a long drive capped off by Ryan finding the end zone.
The Bears defense was extremely physical and was able to hold Tigers’ three-star running back Ajay Allen in check for most of the night.
“The defensive coaching staff did a hell of a job getting our guys ready,” Courville said. “They watched film, and we had something that we called cheat codes. A certain formation they had, and they would stay true to form, and these guys executed the game plan extremely well.”
Allen ripped off a big 75-yard touchdown run right before halftime and found the end zone again in the third quarter, but it was quarterback Brett Batteford who broke a 69-yard run for what would be the winning touchdown.
“We’re starting five sophomores on defense too,” Courville said. “That’s not an excuse, five sophomores, but that will bode well for us moving forward, getting that kind of experience against this kind of caliber team."
It was a challenging season for the Bears, who finish 5-7 overall, but they competed until the very end and have a bright future with a strong sophomore class that gained valuable playoff experience.
“I didn’t realize we would be this young,” Courville said. “I’m extremely proud of them (the seniors). I told them tonight the scoreboard is not a reflection, that they are winners, and that they’ll be winners in life. They were the ones that had to lead this group through all the ebbs and flows of this season, and they were the ones that showed up. They did every day trying to get better, and I’m so proud of them for that."
The Tigers improve to 11-1 on the season and will return home to take on Cecilia next week in the quarterfinals.