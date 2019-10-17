When Ryan Antoine returned to Westgate to become the football program’s head coach in 2012, his vision of success wasn’t centered around victories and championships.
“The vision from Day 1 was to create good young men and women and advance God’s kingdom and then just to try to give our kids an opportunity to get to the next level,” Antoine said. “We wanted to try to focus on those things first.”
Any coach wants to win, but Antoine honed in on the bigger picture — what he considered to be his main job at a public school on the west end of his hometown.
“New Iberia had some issues, just on our side of town, of kids not being able to move on and go to the next level,” said Antoine, who graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1999, the same year Westgate opened. “I felt like we always had talent, but it wasn’t really getting tapped into (too much).
“So we just wanted to come here, my staff and I, and try to show the kids that there’s things bigger than New Iberia. You can always come back once you have that degree or be able to have a different experience and have something to compare New Iberia to. We’ve just tried to do our best to get our kids out and get them actual college experience and have that potential to use their athletic ability to play other places.”
Through his first seven seasons as Westgate’s head coach, Antoine and his staff have accomplished that mission. In February, six of the Tigers’ seniors signed college football scholarships. In 2018, eight seniors signed National Letters of Intent.
During the spring, Antoine estimated that recruiters from an upwards of 60 schools visited the school, and he’s expecting eight members of the 2020 class to sign.
But team success had been inconsistent. The Tigers went 6-5 with a playoff victory in Antoine’s second year at the helm — also Westgate’s first year back in Class 4A after spending a decade in 5A — but a three-year postseason drought followed. Staff turnover was a major reason why Westgate struggled, Antoine said.
But over the past 2 1/2 seasons, with continuity on Antoine’s staff, Westgate has inched closer to where they once were — reaching the 5A semifinals in 2007, 2009 and 2010.
The Tigers are currently 5-1 entering a Week 6 showdown with top-ranked Lakeshore, a week after beating the previous No. 1, St. Thomas More. The 24-21 win against the Cougars was Westgate’s first-ever victory against STM, a team the Tigers lost to by 51 points in 2018.
As Antoine said, “You’re only as good as your last game,” so the Tigers are trying to stay grounded heading into the matchup with the Titans, the 4A runner-up in 2017,
“We try not to get wrapped up in the whole No. 1 thing and who’s ranked here or whatever,” said Antoine, who served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator for three years before becoming the head coach at West St. Mary. “It’s just somebody coming to play football on Friday night at our place, and we just know that we won’t let one game define us.
"We won’t let one game dictate our whole season. So we just want to make sure we just try to play as well as we can and just try to play as hard as we can every single play.”
The Tigers made the playoffs in 2017 and won a postseason game last year, upsetting eight-seeded Plaquemine on the road behind a three-touchdown effort from LSU commitment Kayshon Boutte.
This season, Westgate’s lone loss is a 7-0 decision to Lafayette Christian, the two-time defending Division IV champion that is currently ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, in the season opener.
“When we were struggling, we had different coaches coming in and out, year in and year out,” said Antoine, who signed with Louisiana Tech coming out NISH. “Being able to hold on to a staff, being able to hold on to coordinators, I’ve been having the same offensive coordinator in Derek Landry for four years. This is coach Ryan Stewart’s second year doing the defense.
“Pretty much the whole staff has been together for at least the last four years. So just consistency for these kids — guys believing in the same vision, talking the same vision, doing the same things over and over — just having that structure is the biggest difference.”
Boutte and fellow receiver Makholven Sonn, a Kansas State commitment, have shined through the first six weeks, combining to catch 50 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Boutte has also rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
But the emergence of quarterback Brennon Landry, once the No. 3 signal caller on the roster, and running back Kevion Sophus has made a sizeable difference for an offense that put up 70 points in a win against Denham Springs in Week 5.
“He’s doing a great job of just getting better every week,” Antoine said of Landry. “He’s just a sophomore. He’s playing well in big games, and the guys are really supporting him, making plays around him.
"What we struggled at really against LCA was a true running game, but Kevion Sophus has been able to come back there and take the lead of that at the running back position. He’s a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. Now you can’t really just focus on Kayshon and Makholven and those guys. You really have to match the box and respect our running game as well.”
But the defense has matched the offense’s productivity. Westgate is giving up 12.7 points per game and hasn’t given up more than 21 points in any contest.
“Leaps and bounds,” Antoine said of the defense’s improvement. “Last year was coach Stewart’s first year coaching the defense, so we had some struggles. But Westgate has always been known for having real good defenses. That’s kind of always helped us make those playoff runs and everything else.
"But coach Stewart having a year under his belt — teaching the same things, talking the same language and we brought a lot of those (defensive players) back as well. That has helped us a lot."
Along with Stewart being in his second year calling the defense, the addition of former Westgate players like Kendrick Porter and Tyrunn Walker, the latter of whom was recently in the NFL, to the defensive coaching staff has been key.
“Westgate grads that are going to Westgate passion — how you play Westgate’s style of football — has helped a lot as well,” Antoine said.