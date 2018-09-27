A total of 1,575 runners are entered in the 36th St. Joseph’s Academy Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Highland Road Park. A total of 66 high schools and 45 middle schools also are registered.
Action begins at 8:30 a.m. with the three-mile girls varsity race. The boys three-mile varsity race follows at 9 a.m. Two middle school races and a boys/girls junior varsity race follow.
Host St. Joseph’s Academy is the defending Class 5A champion and the No. 1 team in the latest statewide poll done by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association. Catholic High also is a defending champion and a No. 1-ranked team.
SJA is led by Lauren Hendry and Isabelle Brown. The strong girls field also includes Mary Nusloch of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, Rosalie Michot of Lafayette High, Adele Broussard of Episcopal and Dominican’s Kelsey Major.
James Lalonde and Collin Hedges help lead Catholic. St. Paul’s Jonathan Bertucci is among the other runners to watch.