One thing that always seems apparent when the Lafayette Christian football team takes the field: It is playing with a chip on its shoulder.
It doesn’t matter if the Knights have turned into one of the best small-school programs in the state, having won back-to-back Division IV championships and entering Friday’s Division III final at Cajun Field as the No. 1 seed.
For the third time in as many years, LCA sent a message across the state.
Behind a smothering defense in the first half and a relentless ground attack in the second half, the Knights beat St. Charles Catholic 41-14 to win their third straight state championship.
Over the course of their three title runs, the Knights have gone 39-2. Their only loss this season came against Class 5A finalist Acadiana on the road in Week 3. LCA’s senior class is responsible for a 46-6 mark.
“It’s just special for a special group,” said LCA first-year coach Jacarde Carter. “Our entire coaching staff came in with this group of guys when they were freshmen and just to be with them and watch them grow from freshmen to seniors, it's amazing."
LCA (12-1) built a 20-0 halftime lead in large part because of its defense, which had allowed 9.3 points per game entering the contest. Knights outside linebacker Princeton Malbrue, the game’s Most Outstanding Player, produced three of LCA’s four first-half sacks.
Two of Malbrue’s sacks caused fumbles that the Knights recovered, including one with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. St. Charles had just blocked a punt that it recovered at the LCA 4-yard line, but Malbrue surged into the backfield on first play of the ensuing drive and dropped quarterback Justin Dumas. The ball came out, and Drake Woodson recovered.
"Princeton came out with hire hair on fire today," Carter said. "He dominated."
Malbrue also helped spoil one of the Comets’ other scoring opportunities in the first half, which came off a sack-fumble of their own with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. But on third-and-8 from the Knights’ 25-yard line, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior got to Dumas again, sacking him for a 10-yard loss.
St. Charles kept its offense on the field on fourth-and-18, but Dumas’ pass was dropped.
"It feels incredible," Malbrue said. "I just have a mindset that anybody that lines up on the other side of the ball that I'm better than them. I just have that mindset every day, that I'm going to beat them every single play."
Malbrue’s first sack-fumble set up one LCA’s first-half scoring drives. Fitzgerald West recovered the loose ball at the Comets’ 20-yard line, and four plays later, Logan Gabriel rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
Gabriel, a senior Northwestern State commitment who fought through a hamstring injury this year, finished with three touchdowns.
"At the beginning of the year, I felt like I was letting my team down due to my injury," Gabriel said. "I knew I wasn't being myself. So once it healed, I told myself, 'I gotta go grind now,' because I felt like I let them down at the beginning of the season. I felt like I owed them something."
LCA jumped on St. Charles quickly, using a 49-yard completion from Errol Rogers Jr. to Ethan Laing on the first play from scrimmage to set up Sage Ryan’s 7-yard rushing score.
Almost all of the Comets’ scoring opportunities throughout the game were created off of special teams. After Ryan’s touchdown run, a 54-yard kickoff return by Phillip Tran allowed St. Charles to start its first offensive series at the LCA 38-yard line. But the Comets ended up missing a 34-yard field goal.
Tran returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Knights’ 32-yard line, and this time, St. Charles cashed in. Zack Vicknair came into the came for Dumas at quarterback and scored from 24 yards out on a keeper.
But the Knights responded with a 12-play, 78-yard drive, punctuated by Gabriel’s 5-yard touchdown run on speed option.
"Hats off to St. Charles," Carter said. "They gave a valiant effort. They came out in the second half fighting and fought hard, threw some really good punches at us. We were able to battle back, and I'm proud of the guys that I got to coach."
The Comets kept their ensuing drive alive when Dumas faked a punt on fourth-and-9 and ran 22 yards to the LCA 37-yard line. Later in the drive, Vicknair was once again inserted into the game and scored on 31-yard keeper.
LCA, however, punched back once again. At the Knights’ 49, Rogers kept, ran into one of his blockers, changed directions, found a crease and scored from 51 yards out.
"It was a play to go the left side," said Rogers, a UL commitment who also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dane Wallace in the first half. "It closed up quick, so I went back to the right. I ran into my linemen. Dane and Ethan on the outside, they had great blocks, so I just went through them and scored."