When former Ascension Episcopal standout swimmer Jillian Barczyk missed out on the U.S. Olympic team trials by just “four or five cuts” out of high school, it was a disappointing moment for her family.
For the Barczyk family, swimming is a labor of love and opportunity.
“When she fell just short of qualifying the last time, there was a little sadness, because I think we both kind of wanted her to do it while I was still coaching here,” mother, lifelong coach and City of Lafayette Aquatics club owner Colleen Barczyk said. “But now we realize that it was all part of God’s plan.”
After qualifying last month following her second season of collegiate swimming for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jillian is in Omaha, Nebraska, this week preparing to compete in the U.S. Olympic team trials at the CHI Health Center.
“It’s just real exciting to be here,” Colleen Barczyk said. “Everything here is so incredible. It’s a whole other level.”
The facility is a huge arena on the Creighton University campus with 10 lanes.
Jillian and the other swimmers are staying the Hilton nearby, which has a walkway connected to the arena.
“They never even have to go outside,” Colleen laughed. “She’s just having a great time.”
Following in her older sister and former TCU swimmer Victoria’s footsteps, Jillian began swimming at 4 years old. In high school, she helped Ascension Episcopal — coached by her mother — wins the program’s first state title in 2018 thanks largely to her three individual state championships.
"Her sister got her into it," Colleen laughed. "She wouldn't listen to me."
During her recently completed second season at Georgia, Jillian Barczyk achieved second-team All-SEC recognition. She finished seventh in the 500 freestyle, was on a third-place 800 freestyle relay and was 19th in the 1640 freestyle at the SEC Championships.
So this weekend’s Olympic trials experience is the next step in her impressive journey as a swimmer.
While Jillian is competing, the entire family is relishing it.
“This is just so special for our family,” Colleen said. “It’s such a big deal for us.”
Jillian competes in the 200 freestyle Saturday and then the 400 freestyle Sunday.
While actually advancing to the next wave would require a top two finish, this weekend’s experience is a huge building block in Jillian’s road no matter what results this weekend brings.
“Truthfully, the goal was qualifying,” Colleen said. “There’s still a big step between qualifying (for trials) and actually making the Olympic team.”
Because of the pandemic, Jillian’s next chance to qualify would be in three years. Between now and then, she’ll have to make a decision of whether or not to accept the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility.
Once her college eligibility ends, she could turn professional or continue training if the Olympic dream still burns bright.
“None of that is even on her radar right now,” Colleen said. “She’s just having a blast being here.”
She’s not the only one.