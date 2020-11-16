With Southside High School moving to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19, there were questions if the Southside Sharks' football season would continue.
The Sharks' scheduled game this week against New Iberia has been cancelled. However, Southside coach Josh Fontenot said he still plans to compete in the playoffs on Nov. 27.
Despite 11 percent of students quarantined due to contact tracing, no football players have tested positive for the virus. So the plan is for the team to resume practicing next Monday and be ready for the first round of the 5A playoffs the next Friday.
"We're out just for this week," Fontenot said. "We'll be in the playoffs. We had to cancel the game against New Iberia this week, but we'll be allowed to practice again next week and play in the first round."
With the Sharks unable to practice this week, they'll be shifting to virtual practices this week to keep the team engaged.
"We'll do a few virtual workouts to keep them engaged and doing football things," Fontenot said. "We don't have an opponent to prepare for, but the season is not over, so we'll do meetings after school to keep them engaged."
While not having a game or practice this week was an unexpected obstacle, the good news for the Sharks is that they'll have an opportunity to finish their season on the field.
"I haven't talked to them yet, but I'm sure they're disappointed," Fontenot said. "We've got to do what we can to keep everybody safe. We're going to make the best of the situation and move on from there so we can prepare to win a playoff game next week."
Assuming no positive tests between now and next week, Fontenot is confident the team will be ready to return and be prepared for the postseason.
"They've overcome plenty so far this year," Fontenot said. "The kids have handled our situation very well COVID-wise, so I have no complaints as far as how they've handled that stuff. We don't have any positive cases as of today. Cancelling this week was a precautionary measure by the school board. We'll be ready to play in the playoffs."