Slow starts are nothing new to Eunice High School's baseball program.

But even longtime Bobcats’ coach Scott Phillips was beginning to get a little concerned when his team dropped to 5-10.

“I just told them, ‘Guys, if we don’t turn this around soon, we’re going to be chasing .500 all year long,' " Phillips said.

His Bobcats listened better than Phillips ever imagined, winning the next 16 games in a row to more than resurrect their season.

So much so that the No. 11-seeded Bobcats are traveling to No. 3 South Beauregard in Longville at 6 p.m. Thursday to open the best-of-three Class 3A state quarterfinal series.

“We just weren’t pitching well early on,” Phillips said. “The weather was bad. That didn’t help, but we were walking guys and hitting guys.”

Ironically, if you ask Phillips now, he’d say his team’s strength is that same pitching staff. In the second half of the season, the team’s weakness was transformed into its strength.

“Yes exactly,” Phillips said.

Eunice had its back to the wall in the regional round as well, losing to Loranger 5-4 in the first game, only to bounce back with wins of 19-2 and 2-0 to advance.

The three leaders of that staff are junior Grant Fontenot (6-5, 2.89 ERA), senior Tyler Darbonne (5-2, 2.94) and senior Luke Andrepont (4-4, 3.48).

“I like our pitching staff,” Phillips said. “We don’t have any (ex-Eunice pitcher who went to LSU) Zac Persons on this staff, but they’re all solid pitchers.”

Offensively, the Bobcats (25-13) are led by third baseman Fontenot (.429, 27 RBIs, 27 SBs), senior shortstop Austin Phillips (.419, 41 RBIs, 23 stolen bases) and first baseman Darbonne (.400, 3 HRs, 42 RBIs).

South Beauregard (22-9) is expected to throw “all righties, all lower 80s guys.”

Eunice is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Of course, after the football team shocked many by winning the state championship in December, the school kind of has postseason success on its mind these days. Four regulars on the baseball team played football.

“I definitely think that can make a difference,” Phillips said. “I told the kids, ‘Nobody thought we’d win five (playoff) games in football and look what happened.”

Ironically, Phillips said when the football team was celebrating in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, some of his baseball players told him they'd finish their baseball season on the turf in Sulphur.

"After the first 15 games, it sure didn't look good," Phillips said. "Now, we've got a shot."