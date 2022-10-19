In each of the past three seasons Opelousas High has lost to Teurlings Catholic, the Tigers went on to finish the regular season with non-winning seasons.
That includes two losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season.
But for the Tigers and head coach Jimmy Zachery, that's the past.
For a fourth straight season, his lost to the Rebels.
Unlike in previous years, Opelousas (6-1, 1-0) has responded with six consecutive wins on its way to earning a Top 10 ranking in Class 4A.
"Teurlings gave us a great game and it was a great measuring stick for us," said Zachery, whose Tigers host Cecilia at 7 p.m. Friday at Donald Gardner Stadium with the District 5-4A title on the line. "We were able to see our deficiencies early and that has only helped us to get better each week."
While the Tigers' success may come as a surprise to some, no one within their locker room have been caught off guard by their record seven weeks into the season.
"We knew we would be good this year," Zachery said. "I don't think too many other people knew or thought we would be good because we are so young. So, I figured we would be able to surprise some people."
The Tigers are reaping the benefits after Zachery and his staff decided to start 14 reception a year ago.
"The key to our success has been that freshmen class," Zachery said. They got some valuable experience last year and that has helped us a lot this year."
Now sophomores, the Tigers have seven in the starting lineup on each side of the football.
"I can't say enough about the job those guys have done," Zachery said. "As a team, we want to be really physical and our guys as a team have done a great job of being physical."
And that physicality begins in the trenches along the offensive and defensive lines for the Tigers. Chris Rideau, Joe Milton, Julien Kennedy, Bryson Baloney, Bryson Lewis and Keegen Moten are the anchors on the offensive line, while their defensive line have been led by Jonathan Ford, Jacobien Ardoin, Dontravious Parish and Isaiah Amos.
"My philosophy is that we have to run the football and play good defense to win," Zachery said. "I feel like we have done both this year."
Zachery admits his Tigers are far from satisfied with just having a winning record. They want more and that includes winning the District 5-4A championship. OHS will have the opportunity to take a huge step towards accomplishing that feat.
"We don't want to put too much emphasis on the game, but as coaches we know this is a big game," Zachery said. "In my mind, this is for the district championship. Cecilia has been winning it the last few years. So, in order to win it we have to go through Cecilia."
The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0), who are on a five-game winning streak, have been playing at a high level on both sides of the ball as well.
"As a coach, you're always pleased with a win," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. "But also see the warts on our team more than anyone else. We have to just continue to get better and better every week and I feel like we have done that."
Skains sees similarities between the Bulldogs and Tigers, especially considering both programs pride themselves with being able to run the football and playing defense.
"Opelousas is very big," Skains said. "They are always big, athletic and talented. They are always fast and flying around on defense. Jimmy has done a great job."
Both Zachery and Skains expects the game to come down to which team can do what they do the best.
"This is a game that can kind of be over in an hour if we don't watch it because we do a lot of the same things - run the ball and play defense," Skains said. "I know we are both going to be a lot better after playing this game."