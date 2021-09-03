ABBEVILLE - Catholic High senior K.K. Reno gets all the press but it was backfield mate Marco Austin that did most of the damage in Catholic High's season-opening 21-6 win over Vermilion Catholic on Friday night.
Austin rushed for 169 yards on 24 carries and was the catalyst that jump-started a sputtering Catholic High offense as the Panthers scored 14 second-quarter points to take the lead and control of the game in beating the Eagles.
"I can't talk about how great of a game he played," Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny said. "What a great game for Marco. He ran his tail off tonight, Everyone thought that K.K. was going to run and it allowed Marco to scoot through the holes.
"We may have to reassess the offense because Marco proved to be a really good back in a zone read offense."
Reno finished with 89 yards and all three CHS touchdowns but it was Austin who did the dirty work in the Panther win.
"It was a testament to my offensive line," Austin said. "They opened the holes for me to run."
And run Austin did. He averaged seven yards per carry for the Panthers, who rushed for 278 yards against the Eagles and kept VC's offense off the field for the most part.
"That had a lot to do with Catholic High," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "They have some tough kids. Our defense was on the field too much and we couldn't move the chains on offense.
Vermilion Catholic finished with 12 yards rushing and only 38 yards passing and completed only 5-of-24 passes on the night.
"There were plays out there to be made and that's what I told the kids, we just need to make the plays."
Vermilion Catholic actually made the first big play of the game as the Eagles blocked a Catholic High punt in the first quarter and Travin Moore recovered the block in the end zone for a 6-0 lead after the missed point after touchdown.
"Hats off to our kids for coming out and making a big play like that," Prejean said.
"That was a big momentum shirt for them," Wattigny said. "You could feel the momentum draining away on our sideline."
Enter Austin.and Reno.
The Panthers retook the lead for good on the ensuing drive as Austin and Reno went to work pounding the ball up the middle of the VC defense and kept at it all night.
The results was a big win for the Panthers.
"We know that we have a tough three game stretch to open the season with VC, Breaux Bridge and St. Paul," Wattigny said. "To go 0-3 was unacceptable; 1-2 was OK,; 2-1 or 3-0 would be a fantastic way to start the season."