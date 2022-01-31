BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Barbe at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Lafayette at Sulphur, Sam Houston at Southside.
4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Rayne at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - Westgate at Carencro, Cecilia at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Brusly.
6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at St. Thomas More.
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Kaplan.
6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Lake Arthur.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Catholic-PC at North Central, Westminster at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Centerville at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial.
7-B - Bell City at Lacassine, Episcopal of Acadiana at JS Clark, Midland at Hathaway.
Thursday’s Games
Northside at Lafayette Christian, Houma Christian at Jeanerette, Plainview at Northside Christian.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sam Houston at Acadiana, Southside at Lafayette, Comeaux at Sulphur, New Iberia at Barbe.
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, Westgate at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge.
5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie.
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Kaplan.
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre.
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin.
5-1A - North Central at Sacred Heart, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Catholic-PC, Lacassine at Hathaway.
8-1A - Centerville at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Bell City at Episcopal of Acadiana, Lacassine at Hathaway, JS Clark at Midland.
6-C - Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian,
Saturday’s Games
Captain Shreve at Opelousas, North Central at Ville Platte.
Cajundome Classic: 5:20 p.m. – St. Thomas More vs. Catholic-BR; 6:40 p.m. – Beau Chene vs. New Iberia; 8 p.m. – North Central vs. Opelousas.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Barbe at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Lafayette at Sulphur, Sam Houston at Southside.
4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Rayne at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - Westgate at Carencro, Teurlings at Northside.
6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge.
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Kaplan.
6-2A - Welsh at Lake Arthur.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Catholic-PC at North Central, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart, Westminster at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sam Houston at Acadiana, New Iberia at Barbe, Comeaux at Sulphur, Southside at Lafayette.
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, Westgate at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge.
5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie.
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Kaplan.
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre.
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin, Houma Christian at Jeanerette.
5-1A - North Central at Sacred Heart, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Catholic-PC.
8-1A - Centerville at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian.
Saturday’s Games
North Central at Ville Platte.
Cajundome Classic: 4 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Beaumont United.