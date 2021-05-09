BATON ROUGE – The Westgate Tigers came close enough to clicking on all cylinders here Saturday to capture the Class 4A boys' title at the LHSAA State Meet.
Their 61 points were enough to hold off Warren Easton (51) and district rival Carencro (50) in a heated battle at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
Asked if victory was ever in doubt, coach Phillip Guidry said, “We had one or two who didn't perform as we hoped, but I looked at other teams and they weren't all doing well in some events.
“I was pleased with our effort.”
WHS was deadly in the relays, placing first in the 4x100 and concluding 4x400, and second in the 4x200 and 4x800.
Christian Francisco was the 800 runner-up at 1:59.07, Cameron Spencer was third in the 110 hurdles (14.97) and fourth in the 200 (21.90), and Jordan Doucet got things rolling early with a fourth-place 21-11.5 in the long jump.
“This has really been a three-year mission,” Guidry said. “We lost last season to Covid, and lost a lot of good players off that team. So we dedicated ourselves to coming back strong this year.
“We have a lot of good athletes in a lot of events.”
Carencro got to a flying start with a 1:26.22 win in the 4x200 relay by Kalen Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Kendrell Williams and ace anchor Jonathan Green.
But Green got a late start in the 100, closed to 10.47, but couldn't catch Warren Easton's Warren Eloie (10.33). Eloie later set a Class 4A record with a 21.05 200, with Green in third at 21.44.
“I had problems setting up on the 100,” Green said. “I tried to adjust the blocks, but it was too late.”
Williams picked up some slack with a 49.37 win in the 400 and was part of a third-place 4x400 relay. Also for the Bears, Malik Green (46-2) was third in the shot put.
“We didn't qualify enough people to keep up with Westgate today,” Green said.
St. Thomas More picked up a pair of second-place medals with Richard Seymour (179-8 javelin) and Jonathan Woods (12-11 pole vault). Other victors included Cecilia's Jayden Singleton (39.02 300 hurdles) and Jontraveous McGee of Opelousas (46-1.5 triple jump).
Malayne Doucet got Teurlings started on a fourth-place, 47-point day with a 121-10 javelin victory.
“I felt that I would throw well today,” sand Doucet, who bested her previous best of 117 with a 118-foot opening toss. “I was ready to win. I've been working hard.”
Other TCHS standouts were Lexi Guidry (12:09.24, second, 3200), the
runner-up 4x800 relay and Addison Richey's third-place 11-10.75 pole vault.
Northside sizzled in two relays, as Danya Curry, Quincy Simon, Zirra Wilson and Danaisha George won the 4x200 in 1:43.63 and George, Wilson, Makyra Thibodeaux and Simon took the concluding 4x400 in 4:03.68. Simon was also second in the 200 (25.61) and 400 (57.14).
North Vermilion scored 34 points behind discus winner Johna Lewis (107-10) third in shot put, LeAisa Brown (third javelin,105-8) and Johnesha Campbell (third, 300 hurdles, 48.42).
Breaux Bridge scored second places with JaNya Mouton (12.32 100) and Journee Crutcher (102-8 discus)
STM's Catherine Hensarling got the area's other victory with a personal-best 18-6 long jump.