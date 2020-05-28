A mere impression perhaps, but there was something about the way Tulane's coaching staff recruited Carencro defensive back Bailey Despanie that sold him.
Consequently, the three-sport standout for the Golden Bears elected not to wait any longer and verbally committed to the Green Wave’s football program Wednesday evening.
When asked why, Despanie’s first response was, “Tulane academically is what really made the difference for me.”
But he continued to discuss the impression Tulane’s recruiting left on him.
“When I’d talk to the coaches on the phone, they made me feel like they really wanted me there,” Despanie said. “Other coaches want you too, but the coaches at Tulane were really excited about it.
"When I informed them, they were jumping up and down and all excited. Those are the kind of coaches you want to be around. I just felt like I needed to be there.”
Listed at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Despanie said he narrowed his choices down to Tulane, Florida Atlantic and South Alabama.
For the Golden Bears, Despanie primarily plays free safety but schools recruited him as a cornerback as well.
“It was about half and half,” he said. “Tulane wants me to play every position in the defensive backfield. I could play corner, safety or nickel. I’m comfortable with all the positions, but I feel like I can make more plays at safety.
“They liked my speed and my ball skills. They like that I can go up and get it. Also, definitely my tackling. I’m not afraid to run in the alleys.”
It’s not aggressive approach in the run game that keeps Carencro from leaving Despanie at cornerback.
“We play him at free safety because he can make more plays there,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “They’ll just throw from him if we put him at cornerback. We really need him for run fits at safety.
“He’s just as good against the pass and the run. He loves to hit. He loves contact. He wakes up in the morning running 4.5 and he’s got good length.”
And Despanie’s list of credentials is even deeper than that description of his game.
“He’s a great young man,” Courville said. “He comes from a good family and was really raised the right way. He loves to play sports. Football, basketball and track. He just loves it. He’s all about trying to get better.
“He’s a student of the game. He doesn’t just know what he’s supposed to do. He knows what everybody is supposed to be doing.”
Courville is convinced he can put on weight for the next level, says he plays above the rim on the basketball court and has the speed for the next level.
Like athletes all over the area, Despanie’s intensity as an athlete has been slowed by the coronavirus shutdown. But after making the Class 4A state quarterfinals last season, his Golden Bears maintained huge hopes for the upcoming season.
“With the coronavirus, it’s made it kind of hard to keep my mindset straight, but I still feel like we’re focused on winning a championship this year,” Despanie said.