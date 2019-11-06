Around Westgate High School, they say “We aren’t most people.”
“WAMP” is the Tigers’ rallying cry — what all of their athletic teams, especially football, use as motivation. If Westgate is perceived as the underdog, it is out to prove why you’re wrong. Even if the Tigers are given respect, they’ll find some other way to play with an edge. Football coach Ryan Antoine and his staff are always trying to find ways to add fuel to the fire.
Antoine’s brother, former Westgate and University of Houston player Randall Antoine, coined the phrase. “WAMP” also stands for “We all make plays” and “We all make progress.” Randall, who coaches the Tigers’ running backs and special teams, made a clothing line out of the “WAMP” slogan.
“It’s just kind of taken a life of its own at Westgate,” Ryan said. “Everybody says it. That’s kind of what we live by.”
And if there was ever a year when the catchphrase was most fitting, it would be this one.
Most observers didn’t give the Tigers much of a chance to win District 5-4A. St. Thomas More, which outscored district foes by an average of 47.4 points in 2018, was the heavy favorite.
The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the district by The Acadiana Advocate despite winning their final three games of the 2018 regular season and upsetting Plaquemine in the first round of the playoffs.
But here we are, entering Week 10 of the season and Westgate is one game away from an outright league championship with a road trip to Carencro on deck. The Tigers (7-2, 3-0) haven’t won a district title since 2011, when they competed in the “Bayou District” in Class 5A.
Moreover, Westgate hasn't beaten the Bears since 2013, including losing last year’s game by 21 points.
“It’s a good feeling for our kids, but it’s something that we can sit back and talk about once everything is over,” Ryan said. “What’s standing in the way of that is a very tough Carencro team, so we’ve got to just make sure that we have our best foot forward tomorrow night and be ready to strap it up and play a tough ball game.
Westgate already stunned STM 24-21 in Week 6 when the Cougars, who the Tigers had never beaten, were the state’s No. 1 team in Class 4A. The Tigers rebounded from a loss the following week to the current No. 1 team, Lakeshore, by dropping 52 and 54 points on Teurlings Catholic and Northside to remain perfect in district play.
The Tigers’ seven victories have vaulted them to No. 6 in the Class 4A power rating, and they could earn a top-five seed with a victory against the Bears (7-2, 2-1) on Thursday.
“We look at (the power ranking) a little bit, but we don’t hang our hat on it,” Ryan said. “I’ve been a part of Westgate teams where we were the No. 32 seed and made it to the semifinals.”
A Carencro win would create a three-way tie for the district title since the Bears, which is No. 8 in the 4A power rating, lost to St. Thomas More (7-2, 2-1) last week.
The Tigers' record speaks for itself, but the team is still carrying a chip on its shoulder, Ryan said. The opportunity to do something no one outside the program expected them to do provides all the motivation.
“We pride ourselves on ‘We aren’t most people," the eighth-year coach said. “We just put ourselves in that situation that every time we have to go out there and prove ourselves. We definitely use everything as a chip to try to have our guys go out there and get them to go play.
"And to be champs in this district right here, which is pretty much one of the toughest districts in the state, we feel like that’s a monumental feat and a monumental task for us to be able to go and do that.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Westgate at Carencro
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Radio: 105.9-FM (Carencro)
Records: Westgate 7-2, 3-0; Carencro 7-2, 2-1
Rankings: Westgate NR in 4A; No. 3 in area; Carencro No. 8 in 4A; No. 6 in area
Power ratings: Westgate No. 6; Carencro No. 8
Last season: Westgate, 7-5, lost in second round to Bastrop; Carencro, 5-6, lost in first round to Assumption
Last meeting: Carencro won 41-20 in 2018
Series history: Carencro leads series 13-5 (won five straight)
Players to watch: CARENCRO — OG Zavione Willis (5-10, 235, Sr.), QB Tavion Faulk (6-0, 175, Jr.), HB Kendrell Williams (6-0, 195, Jr.), HB Dontae Darjean (5-7, 170, Soph.), HB/WR Lucas Williams (6-2, 210, Jr.), DB Jonathan Green (6-0, 170, Jr.), DB Bailey Despanie (6-2, 170, Jr.), DB Ra’shad Onezime (6-1, 185, Sr.). WESTGATE — QB Brennon Landry (5-10, 165, Soph.), RB Kevion Sophus (5-9, 165, Jr.), WR Makholven Sonn (5-11, 180, Sr.), WR Kayshon Boutte (6-1, 185, Sr.), DT Parker Nelson (6-3, 330, Sr.), LB Zyion Madison (5-10, 200, Soph.), DB Blayne Delahoussaye (5-11, 165, Sr.), DB Keydrain Calligan (6-1, 190, Sr.)