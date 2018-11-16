For the first time in 12 years, Baker hosted a playoff game at its own Wedge Keys Stadium Friday night.
And with the Class 3A top-seeded Iota coming in, the Buffaloes had quite the task ahead of them. However, there was no lack of excitement from the Baker sideline.
Baker fought valiantly for the upset, and kept it close until the very end. Ultimately, Iota (12-0) fought off Baker 31-14 behind a pair of late touchdowns in the second round of the LHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Both defenses dug their heels into the ground and made it tough for either team to score early on. However, Baker broke off a couple of long runs that set the tone that the Buffaloes showed up to compete.
Baker running back Kiley Clifton led the charge, breaking off two runs of more than 20 yards in the first quarter but the Buffaloes couldn't score.
Iota responded with a heavy dose of running back Luke Doucet on a long drive. Iota quarterback Trae Rambin capped off that drive with a 27-yard scamper into the end zone to capture the lead for the Bulldogs.
Whenever Baker needed a big play, it seems receiver Bryant Williams was always the man it looked to. He had a number of long kick returns that set up the Buffaloes in scoring position.
“Bryant (Williams) did an outstanding job for us tonight,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “I think tonight showed that he can play at the next level.”
And at the end of the first quarter, he came down with a 31-yard jump ball, which put Baker just one yard shy of the end zone.
Baker full back Travonté Spears punched it in for a touchdown on the next play. Williams caught the 2-point conversion pass, which gave Baker an 8-7 lead in the second quarter.
Iota added a field goal with less than a minute before halftime to reclaim the lead 10-7 just before halftime.
Then on the first play of the third quarter, Iota running back Kollin Guillory broke off a 53-yard run for a touchdown, reinforcing Iota’s lead.
“When they’re (Guillory and Doucet) healthy and they’re running like that, we’re going to be a hard team to beat,” Iota coach Josh Andrus said.
Guillory led the Bulldogs, rushing nine times for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Kiley Clifton answered that run with a nice run of his own on a draw play where he made multiple defenders miss on his way to an 18-yard score.
Baker trailed Iota 17-14, and this score held up until late into the fourth quarter. With about two minutes remaining in the game, Baker’s defense desperately tried to make a stop and give the ball back to its offense.
That’s when Doucet bulldozed his way in for an 18-yard touchdown securing the win for the Bulldogs. Iota added another late score on a long touchdown run as it was trying to run the clock off.
“I don’t want our guys to ever think that losing is acceptable, but certainly there is a process to get to the other side,” Randall said. "I think we have raised the bar."