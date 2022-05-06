BATON ROUGE - For the Lafayette Christian Knights, it's a matter of a strong group mentality that puts its faith in a greater power.
Ascension Episcopal senior Landon Meche took a year to find out why he fell a step short in last year's 800-meter finals.
Both enjoyed success here on Friday at the LHSAA State Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium,
LCA surged behind its trademark team speed to earn the Class 2A team title with 68 points to 54 for Jonesboro-Hodge, while Meche took early command and brought home a winning 2:01.82 time.
"We wouldn't have the success we have if it wasn't for the Lord," said sprinter Devin Walton, who won the 100 in 10.75, was second in the 200 in 22.14 and ran on winning 4x100 (42.59) and 4x200 (1:28.89) relays.
"We pray to Him every day to help us. We don't have a track. We train in a field. We came into this meet with a lot of confidence."
Confidence is something LCA senior Micah Miller has plenty of, especially after winning the shot put (48-11) and discus (!70-30.
"I was pleased with the results," he said. "I was able to score points for my team. I like the discus over the shot put, since fifth grade,"
"I realized that this year was my last one (competing in high school)," Meche said. "So I worked on things that would keep me from ending up second like last year. In that race, I lost it on the second lap."
This time, Meche churned to a 58-second first 400 and put his food on the pedal.
"I kept a good attitude and kept a good outlook."
A runner-up 3:30.17 in the 4x400 relay was enough to solidify the victory for LCA
LCA's success spread to the girls, as Katelyn Washington second in the shot put (37-0.5) and first in the discus (126-0).
Also, Ascension Episcopal's Bella Biggerstaff was third in the 800, Port Barre's Melanie Freeman was third in the javelin (112-5) and Loreauville finished third in the mile relay.
Scattered success in 1A
Sacred Heart of Ville Platte's Caleb Hood posted winning 172-7 in the Class 1A javelin for a lone bright spot.
Westminster sprint star Parker Janes placed third in the 100 (11.10) and second in the 200 (22.14).
"It's been a pretty consistent year," he said.
Budding eighth grade distance star Tyler Blissett of Highland Baptist had a rough day, but salvaged a 10:15.47 fourth place in the 3200.
Elsewhere, WCA's girls were fourth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays behind Caroline Lalonde and Rhagen Butler of Opelousas Catholic was third in the lng jump at 16-0.5, St. Ed's Eliana Manuel was second in the high jump at 5-0.