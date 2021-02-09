BOYS BASKETBALL
Delcambre 54, Loreauville 53
Northside 58, Carencro 45
Comeaux 75, Lafayette High 62
St. Thomas More 79, Teurlings 41
Northwest 80, Mamou 61
St. Martinville 100, Kaplan 41
New Iberia 47, Sam Houston 30
Westgate 59, Teurlings 57
New Iberia 52, Lafayette Christian 40
Crowley 48, Abbeville 41
Ville Platte 42, Church Point 30
Grand Lake 59, Welsh 43
Catholic-NI 60, West St. Mary 55
Franklin 58, Jeanerette 35
North Central 78, Westminster 31
Opelousas Cathoic 96, St. Edmund 58
Sacred Heart-VP 65, Grant 41
Centerville 72, Covenant Christian 42
Central Catholic 69, Hanson 36
Hathaway 65, Episcopal Acadiana 46
St. Edmund 71, Northside Christian 49
St. Martinville 86, Abbeville 51
ABBEVILLE (51) McKenley Nicholas 19, McKinsey Nicholas 4, Tyrone Glover 5, Chad Nolan 7, Zalen Landry 12, Brennon Manuel 4. Totals: 21 (1) 6-16.
ST. MARTINVILLE (86) Jalen Mitchell 23, Andrew Savoy 18, Datayvious Gabriel 15, Xavier Kately 2, Cameron Olivier 2, Delian Mallery 6, Tanner Harrison 4. Totals: 24 (9) 11-12.
Abbeville 13 10 17 11 - 51
St. Martinville 11 17 23 35 - 86
3-pointers - ABB: GLover 1; SMSH: Mitchell 4, Savoy 2, Gabriel 1, Mallery 2. Total Fouls: ABB 11, SMSH 17.
St. Martinville 100, Kaplan 41
ST. MARTINVILLE (100) Jalen Mitchell 21, Andrew Savoy 7, Jayvyn Duncan 6, Datayvious Gabriel 12, Shannon Zeno 3, Delian Mallery 12, Brailon Jones 7, Tanner Harrison 11, Phalijah Alexander 5, Jevion Sam 2, Brandon Singleton 6, Davontre Alexander 8. Totals: 25 (16) 2-4.
KAPLAN (41) Orlando Roy 7, John Bessard 7, Cameron Simon 5, Thomas Dewlore 6, Mason Frick 1, Dontrel Dorsey 6, Reece Hardee 3, Lincoln Greene 6. Totals: 6 (6) 11-18.
St. Martinville 17 21 35 18 - 100
Kaplan 3 12 6 20 - 41
3-pointers - SMSH: Mitchell 7, Savoy 1, Duncan 2, Gabriel 2, Zeno 1, Mallery 2, Olivier 1; KAP: Bessard 1, Simon 1, Dewlare 2, Dorsey 2. Total Fouls: SMSH 15, KAP 6.
Delcambre 54, Loreauville 53
DELCAMBRE (54) Jaxon Wiggins 6, Thomas Jones 17, Kaleb Comeaux 18, Caylond Torres 9, Desmond Wilson 4. Totals: 19 (3) 7-14.
LOREAUVILLE (53) Collin Jacob 13, Kylon Polk 7, Calep Jacob 9, Reece Suire 3, Nick Deal 10, Jahan Williams 10, Hayden Benoit 1. Totals: 12 (8) 5-16.
Delcambre 16 13 11 14 - 54
Loreauville 9 12 14 18 - 53
3-pointers - DEL: Wiggins 2, Torres 1; LOR: Collin Jacob 1, Polk 2, Caleb Jacob 2, Suire 1, Williams 2. Total Fouls: DEL 14, LOR 14.
Northside 58, Carencro 45
NORTHSIDE (58) Z. McCoy 16, J. Moore 14, E. Prejean 13, J. Thomas 7, T. Harris 3, J. Johnnie 3, M. Wilridge 2. Totals: 23 (0) 12-23.
CARENCRO (45) K. Jackson 21, T. Harding 5, T. Mayfield 4, V. Narcisse 4, K. Washington 3, K. Bias 2, O. Francis 2, J. Henry 2, D. Paddis 2. Totals: 19 (0) 7-12.
Northside 15 6 16 21 - 58
Carencro 9 4 12 20 - 45
Total Fouls: NSIDE 18, CAR 19.
St. Thomas More 79, Teurlings 41
TEURLINGS (41) Caleb Thomas 7, Adam Broussard 5, Dylan Guidry 7, Colin Sinitere 4, Bradforn Cain 1, Vance Walker 4, Ju Guy 9, Coleman Bond 4. Totals: 11 (3) 10-19.
ST. THOMAS MORE (79) Christian Landry 11, Thomas Couvillion 2, Jaden Shelvin 7, Carter Domingue 22, Jack Bech 2, Jack Hines 2, Michael Mouton 4, Dominick Jenkins 2, Patrick Doherty 4, Evan Savoy 7, Bryce Boullion 7, Jaxon Moncla 3, Ellis Mayeux 4, Nicholas Beckwith 2. Totals: 26 (6) 9-14.
Teurlings 13 10 7 11 - 41
St. Thomas More 21 16 24 18 - 79
3-pointers - TEUR: Thomas 1, Broussard 1, Guy 1; STM: Landry 3, Domingue 1, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 14, STM 18.
Sacred Heart-VP 65, Grant 41
GRANT (41) Brandon Hoffman 2, Garrett Dubois 9, Gavin Coleman 9, Chris Lowery 3, Danny Sonnier 2, Mason Scroggs, Jaden Murrell 16, Collin Gate 1. Totals: 10 (5) 6-8.
SACRED HEART-VP (65) Ethan Karonika 2, Bryce Deville 14, Sam Fontenot 9, Chase Tate 4, Austin Darbonne 17, Spencer Darbonne 2, Tanner Bergeron 9, Isaac Leger 8. Totals: 21 (3) 15-21.
Grant 9 11 9 12 - 41
Sacred Heart-VP 10 15 24 16 - 65
3-pointers - SH: S. Fontenot 3; Grant: Dubois 1, Coleman 2, Murrell 2. Total Fouls: SHVP 13, Grant 14.
SCHEDULES
Thursday’s Games
Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Northwest, Welsh at Notre Dame, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary, North Central at Elton, Westminster at Plainview, Midland at Anacoco, Johnson Bayou at South Cameron,
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sulphur a Acadiana, Barbe at Southside, Sam Houston at Comeaux, New Iberia at Lafayette High.
4-4A - Eunice at St. Edmund, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - Northside at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Teurlings.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Cecilia.
6-3A - Abbeville at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Crowley, Erath at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Notre Dame at Opelousas Catholic,
5-1A - Notre Dame at Opelousas Catholic, Eunice at St. Edmund,
8-1A - Centerville at Vermilion Catholic, Central Catholic,Covenant Christian, Highland Baptist at Hanson.
7-B - Bell City at Hathaway, Midland at Episcopal of Acadiana, JS Clark at Lacassine.
6-C - Northside Christian at Starks.
Saturday’s Games
Westgate at New Iberia, Loreauville at Highland Baptist, Bunkie at North Central, CAJUNDOME - Southside vs. Scotlandville, St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep, Opelousas vs. North Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carencro 43, Northside 38
Southside 56, Acadiana 48
St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings 27
New Iberia 72, Sam Houston 46
Sulphur 40, Southside 36
North Central 65, Rayne 28
Lake Arthur 67, Notre Dame 18
Iota 61, Ville Platte 37
Pine Prairie 49, Mamou 36
Delcambre 49, Jeanerette 18
Catholic-PC 50, St. Joseph’s 34
Opelousas Catholic 55, St. Edmund 41
Berwick 54, Centerville 31
Central Catholic 46, Hanson 34
Highland Baptist 48, Vermilion Catholic 30
Catholic-NI 42, West St. Mary 18
WEST ST. MARY (18) Terez Robertson 7, Jaco Doucette 3, Areanna St. Julien 2, Kaitlyn Druilhet 6. Totals: 7 (0) 4-13.
CATHOLIC-NI (42) Khameron Grayson 11, Zy’Rien Green 21, Hermonie Hall 2, Alyssa Evans 4, Rylee Burel 4. Totals: 16 (1) 7-14.
West St. Mary 4 3 2 9 -18
Catholic-NI 12 11 8 11 - 42
3-pointers - CATH: Grayson 1. Total Fouls: WSM 10, CATH 17.
Carencro 43, Northside 38
NORTHSIDE (38) Shanell Celestine 10, Alaysha Veal 2, MaKenzie Bruno 1, Olajah Clay 10, Katelyn Simon 15. Totals: 14 (2) 4-10.
CARENCRO (43) Patience Johnson 5, Shelcie Leblanc 5, Lynn Griffin 19, Arianna francis 2, La’Sha Brown 10, Ahmari Andeerson 2. Totals: 15 (2) 3-12.
Northside 9 6 10 13 - 38
Carencro 12 12 11 8 - 43
3-pointers - NSIDE: Celestine 1, Clay 1; CAR: Johnson 1, Griffin 1. Total Fouls: NSIDE 8, CAR 12.
St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings 27
TEURLINGS (27) Larasia Clare 13, Leigh Labrie 12, Keeley Johnson 2, Madelyn Hitzfeld 2. Totals: 10 (0) 6-13.
ST. THOMAS MORE (55) Angelle Doucet 8, Claire Hader 19, Camille Hebert 3, Lily Juneau 1, Madison Prejean 9, Olivia Guidry 4, Emily Leblanc 1, AC Froelich 9. Totals: 14 (8) 3-8.
Teurlings 8 10 5 3 - 27
St. Thomas More 19 15 12 9 - 55
3-pointers - STM: Doucet 1, Hader 5, Hebert 1, Prejean 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 9, STM 11.
LATE GAMES
Rayne 64, Eunice 44
EUNICE (44) M. Freeman 22, S. Freeman 10, R. Carrier 4, A. Bushnell 9, M. Allison 1, F. Guillory 2. Totals: 9 (6) 12-20.
RAYNE (64) Braille Washington 38, Kindra Cormier 4, Tyrehae Charlot 2, Sarigh Mitchell 12, Kerri Auster 4, Jada Hamilton 3. Totals: 24 (2) 9-16.
Eunice 15 9 9 11 - 44
Rayne 24 14 18 10 - 64
3-pointers - EUN: M. Freeman 4, S. Freeman 1, Carrier 1; RAY: Washington 2. Total Fouls: EUN 15, RAY 16.
SCHEDULES
Thursday’s Games
Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Northwest, Welsh at Notre Dame, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary, Westminster at Berwick, Bell City at Hathaway.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sulphur at Acadiana, Barbe at Southside, Sam Houston at Comeaux, New Iberia at Lafayette High.
4-4A - Eunice at St. Edmund, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - Northside at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Teurlings.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Cecilia.
5-3A - Mamou at Bunkie.
6-3A - Abbeville at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Crowley, Erath at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Notre Dame at Westminster.
7-2A - West St. Mary at Delcambre.
5-1A - Eunice at St. Edmund, Notre Dame at Westminster.
8-1A - Centerville at Vermilion Catholic, Covenant Christian at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Hanson.
7-B - JS Clark at Lacassine.